The NATO Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg, insisted this Tuesday in Helsinki that both Finland and Sweden meet all the requirements to be members of the Atlantic Alliance and stated that “the time has come for them to join NATO”.

In a press conference held together with the Finnish Prime Minister, Sanna Marin, Stoltenberg stressed that the accession process of Finland and Sweden to NATO has been the fastest in the modern history of the Alliance, although it is currently blocked. due to the reluctance of Turkey.

My message is that both Finland and Sweden have fulfilled what they promised in the trilateral agreement

Ankara has made it clear that it does not oppose Finland’s entry into the Alliance -although it does not ratify it either-, while it maintains the veto against Sweden for allowing pro-Kurdish demonstrations and the burning of a copy of the Koran on Swedish territory.

Nevertheless, Stoltenberg believes that “advances are being made” to unblock the processas demonstrated by the meeting that representatives of Ankara, Helsinki and Stockholm will hold next week in Brussels, the first in more than five weeks.

“My message is that both Finland and Sweden have fulfilled what they promised in the trilateral agreement they made with Turkey last June in Madrid, so the time has come to ratify (their membership) and fully welcome them as members,” he said. .

Stoltenberg assured that completing the entry of both Nordic nations It is “a priority both for me personally and for the Alliance” and he said he was “working hard” for this to take place as soon as possible, although the approval of Turkey and Hungary is necessary beforehand, the only two allies that have not yet done so. ratified.

“We are using the argument that of course it would be good for Finland and Sweden, but it would also be good for Nato to have Finland and Sweden as members as soon as possible,” he said.

stoltenberg took advantage of his visit to Helsinki to send a message of tranquility addressed to the population of both Nordic countries and said that “it is inconceivable that there would be any threat against Finland and Sweden without NATO reacting.”

See also Activists show on social networks the waste of brands The reason why we are applying for NATO membership is very simple: the NATO line is the only one that Russia would not dare to cross.

For her part, the Finnish Prime Minister, Sanna Marin, defended the historic decision of Helsinki and Stockholm to end decades of military neutrality to request their entry into the Alliance after the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“The reason why we are applying for NATO membership is very simple: the NATO line is the only line that Russia would not dare to cross.”

EFE

