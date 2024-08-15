After relatives of the former deputy Williams Davila They reported this Wednesday that the opposition leader was hospitalized in “serious condition,” the secretary general of the OAS, Luis Almagro, and the IACHR They published a series of statements calling for his release and demanding that his life be respected.

“We demand the release of @williamsdavila, illegally detained by the regime in #Venezuela. The dictatorship is responsible for his well-being and health. No more political prisoners,” Almagro wrote on his X account, formerly Twitter.

For its part, the IACHR published a press release in which it requested that “the necessary measures be adopted to guarantee the life” of Dávila. and that “the necessary measures be taken to ensure that the beneficiary can carry out his activities as an opposition leader in Venezuela without being subject to threats, harassment or acts of violence.”

Dávila, 73, who recently underwent heart surgery, was arrested last Thursday at the end of an opposition vigil in a Caracas square calling for the release of “political prisoners.” More than 2,400 people have been arrested for protests against the re-election of Nicolás Maduro on July 28, which the opposition has called fraudulent.

What is known about Dávila’s arrest?

According to a message from Dávila’s team through his X account, “Williams was admitted to a hospital last night in serious condition. His family and staff fear for his life at this time. Williams remains in custody and there is no opportunity to see him, so we ask for the widest possible dissemination of this news and demand his prompt release.”

His son, Williams Dávila Valeri, posted a message on X. “As a son, I am shocked and deeply concerned. The worst predictions are coming true: my father @williamsdavila, 73 years old, who was kidnapped last Thursday for defending democratic values, was admitted to a hospital last night in serious condition.”

She added: “This only confirms what we have been warning about the importance of their care. It is inconceivable that, in this country, we are kept in the dark without clear information about their situation. I demand immediate answers and hold the government responsible for this violation of human rights. It is not possible that we continue to live under a regime that allows such atrocities.”

Dávila Valeri said that his father is hospitalized in a clinic -guarded by the Bolivarian National Intelligence Service (Sebin)- in Caracas for a case of prostatitis.