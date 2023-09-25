His Excellency the Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Mr. Jassim Mohammed Al-Budaiwi, condemned the extremists’ attempt to tear up the Holy Qur’an in The Hague in front of a number of embassies, which would inflame the feelings of Muslims around the world and provoke them.

His Excellency the Secretary-General stressed the call once again to the international community to take urgent and effective international steps to confront these aggressive and provocative actions, as these practices have unfortunately been repeated recently under the pretext of freedom of expression, without any clear reaction to these practices and the rejection of hatred and extremism.

His Excellency stressed the need for countries where these practices occur to intervene, and urgently assume their legal and moral responsibilities to stop such internationally unacceptable actions.