Dr. Nayef Falah Mubarak Al-Hajraf, Secretary-General of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf, condemned the bombing that targeted a popular market in Tayaran Square in the center of the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, and resulted in many innocent deaths and injuries.

Al-Hajraf affirmed, in a statement today, Thursday, the solidarity of the Cooperation Council with the Republic of Iraq in combating terrorism and enhancing security and stability in its territories, stressing the Council’s consistent stances towards terrorism and extremism, its rejection of all its forms and images, its rejection of its motives and justifications, and whatever its source, and working to dry up sources Funding and supporting it.