This came before his participation in the meeting of energy ministers of the Group of Twenty, which will be held on Saturday in India.

Al-Ghais said that India is one of the strategic and important partners of OPEC, pointing to the importance of the meeting of energy ministers, as it sheds light on transformations in future energy uses, and the need to enhance cooperation between all parties in this strategic dialogue.

During his speech at the meeting of energy ministers tomorrow, the Secretary-General of “OPEC” reviews the importance of securing energy for all and reducing emissions, in light of the absence of a unified sustainable energy path suitable for all in the future, and the importance of continuity of investments in the oil sector as a primary source of energy in the future.

It is worth noting that OPEC regularly participates in the G20 meetings, as dialogue and cooperation with all parties involved in the energy sector globally, and between producers and consumers, is a major principle of the organization, which enhances its vital role in supporting the stability and balance of oil and energy markets worldwide.