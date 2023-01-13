Guanajuato, Gto.- In a state of alert, the Secretariat for Migrants and International Liaison (SMEI)regarding the heavy rains that have kept the state of California underwater for the past two weeks.

Juan Hernandezholder of the smei He said close communication is maintained with the Mexican and American authoritiesthrough the consulates to offer migrants from Guanajuato the support they need in this case.

“For now, We do not know of any Guanajuatense that requires our supportbut we are in communication with our office in Los Angeles, with the Mexican consulate in Los Angeles and our clubs.

Hernández said that the US federal and state governments have already provided shelters and shelters for the millions of residents who were on alert for flooding in:California, Nevada, Oregon, Washington, Utah, Arizona, and Wyoming.

We recommend you read:

Also for the almost 50 thousand people who received evacuation orders and more than 110,000 homes and businesses that had been without electricity since Tuesday due to heavy rain, lightning, hailstorms, and landslides.