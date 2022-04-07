Beyond the Mojang game, Emmanuel Macron has expressed his desire to investigate the possibilities of the metaverse.

The fame of Minecraft is impressive, and to the president of France, Emmanuel Macron, its millions of daily players have not been overlooked. With his sights set on the next elections in the country, the ruler wanted to make use of the possibilities of the Mojang game to promote his re-election campaign. How? well with a exclusive server for the occasion.

Initially designated by pc gamera space has been opened so that users can walk in a recreation of the Palais de l’Elysee, the official residence of the French president. In this curious incident, we can also see the posters promoting Emmanuel Macron’s campaign in France, as well as his motto “with you” (with you).

If you are curious about this server, you can see a brief preview in the trailer published by the official account of the presidential campaign, located at the beginning of this news. It should be noted that Macron has expressed on multiple occasions his desire to investigate the possibilities of metaversewhich, although it does not have much to do with Minecraft, also means a step by the president in the digital world.

On the other hand, Minecraft has proven to be more than just a video game and has also been the subject of the most implausible: from an impressive recreation of planet Earth to a fundraiser for an old church in Spain. Furthermore, we cannot ignore his educational character with initiatives that aim to teach online safety to children.

