A maze with 763 names presides over the entrance to the Israel Intelligence Heritage and Commemoration Center (IICC). “They are the agents killed in service whose names can be made public, but there are dozens who have died and who, for security reasons, do not appear on these walls,” says Nina Fattal, a retired former Israeli military intelligence agent who now works as a volunteer in this center that she describes as “a unique place that you can only find in a country like Israel.” Located at the gates of a military base north of Tel Aviv, the IICC was born eleven years ago with the aim of remembering the fallen of all branches of Israeli intelligence: the military, Israel Defense Intelligence (IDI), the one in charge of internal affairs and the Palestinian territories, Israel Security Agency (ISA), and the body in charge of foreign operations, the Institute for Intelligence and Special Operations, known worldwide as Mossad and this year celebrates its 72nd anniversary.

At the entrance of the labyrinth a poem reads “We want to thank you, but we don’t have your address” and step by step, wall by wall, the names of the agents, divided chronologically, draw the history of the operations of these services carried out in the name of the security of your country. There is no special space for bosses or star agents, they are all the same on these walls. In 1965, Nina stopped to point out the name of Eli Cohen, “without a doubt he is the best known name of the Mossad, 56 years after his hanging we do not lose hope of recovering his body and bringing it to Israel.” In these days of Israel’s electoral campaign, Benjamin Netanyahu has once again put on the table the name of this super agent of Egyptian origin who managed to infiltrate the Syrian leadership in the 1960s. The prime minister assures that Russia mediates with Damascus to try to locate his grave and repatriate the remains.

Hanging of Mossad spy Eli Cohen in Syria in the 1950s.

Mossad’s most famous spy, Eli Cohen, was hanged in 1965 after being discovered during his mission in Syria.



Cohen’s name is also topical for the Netflix series starring Sacha Baron. Nina has seen it and wants to clarify an aspect that for the agents is fundamental: «In the series they want us to see that, according to his wife, Eli never wanted to do that last mission in Damascus, but it is not true. One of the maxims of the house is that an agent does not go if he does not want to and he wanted to go. The problem was another and that is that, for the first time since he was in the Mossad, he went on a mission being aware that at home they knew what he was doing. This is another of the rules, when we go on a mission nobody knows, not your own wife or husband. You leave your house without saying anything and without having a clear date of return ». He also does not like the title of the series, ‘The spy’, because “we do not use the word spy: we consider ourselves secret warriors.”

David Ben Gurion, prime minister and one of the founders of Israel, created the Mossad in 1949, a year after the establishment of the state. The objective was to guarantee the security of the country in a hostile Middle East and the service began to bear fruit from the first moment thanks to the direct connection of the Jewish communities with each country in the region. “There are two words in Hebrew that everyone knows and they are Shalom and Mossad,” says David Tzur, former Army intelligence chief and current head of the IICC, without a doubt. «From the beginning we have native people. Iraqi Jews in Iraq, Lebanese in Lebanon, Iranians in Iran … people who knew perfectly not only the language, but the culture and customs, that is one of the keys to being effective “, emphasizes Tzur. A scheme that the Mossad has spread to all the countries of the world.

Mural with 763 names of deceased Mossad agents.

“We cannot allow Iran to have nuclear capacity” and therefore “we do actions that are better not to talk about”



A movie organization



In its first years of life, this task of recruiting agents was simple due to the arrival of Jews from Arab countries, “now it is more complicated because that emigration has slowed down and we have had to implement other forms of preparation, but they continue being effective, “says another former IICC agent, who prefers to remain anonymous. The prestige of the Mossad brand continues to have a great pull among young Israelis who want to dedicate themselves to intelligence and service has the brightest students in the country on their radar, “Although family ties are also important because when one has known the house forever, it builds trust”, details Nina, daughter of an agent who acted in Syria and Lebanon.

One of the factors that has contributed to building a legendary image of the Mossad has been the cinema. The list of movies and series about the Israeli intelligence services is endless, although the former agents assure that “in reality we are much more delicate and sophisticated than what appears on the screen.”

The intelligence service has repatriated Jews from all over the world; thousands of them on chartered planes from Ethiopia



Eli Cohen is now a Netflix character in ‘The Spy’ and Apple TV has just broadcast the first season of ‘Tehran’, where Israeli agents manage to infiltrate the Iranian capital and show the ties between the Jewish community of Iran and Israel. In 2019, ‘Rescue in the Red Sea’ was released, the incredible story of a group of agents who for three years managed to bring Ethiopian Jews (called Beta Israel) to Israel who lived as refugees in camps in Sudan, and a year before jumped to the ‘Final Operation’ screens, on the device to locate and take the Nazi Adolf Eichmann from Argentina to Israel to be able to judge him, one of the best known operations. Further back in time are big box office hits like ‘Munich’, which deals with the murder of eleven Israeli athletes at the 1972 Olympics and the subsequent hunt for those responsible by the Mossad.

“Have you seen Argo?” Asks one of the veteran IICC volunteers when he sees my interest in the genre, “what does not appear in the film is that we sent six planes to Tehran to save our people and the Iranians they did not find out. True, that part cannot be seen in the Oscar-winning film in which Ben Affleck recreates the rescue of six American diplomats in the first months of the hostage crisis in Tehran in 1979. «We know it and they know it too. Another of our rules is that we only trust ourselves, you cannot trust anyone », sentence this same agent.

The cinema has mythologized the Mossad: “We are much more delicate and sophisticated than what appears on the screen”



Return of Jews



One of the lesser-known tasks of the Mossad is the search, protection and repatriation of Jews from all over the world, especially from places where their lives are in danger. At the end of the 70s the then Prime Minister of the country, Menachen Begin, gave the green light to his intelligence service to take charge of the rescue of the Ethiopian Beta Israel community, which is how black Jews are known, considered descendants of one of the 10 lost tribes of the ancient kingdom of Israel. They wanted to escape the civil war and famine that raged in their country and Israel wanted to have as many Jews as possible on its borders.

In the so-called ‘Operation Moses’, 7,000 Ethiopian Jews managed to escape on flights from Sudan to Tel Aviv in less than three months. In the 1990s came “Operation Solomon” in which planes from the Israeli national company El Al evacuated 14,325 Jews from an Ethiopia mired in civil war in 36 hours. 34 flights were made in aircraft in which the seats were removed to allow the largest possible number of passengers to enter. IICC agents assure that thanks to Mossad operations around the world, millions of Jews have been brought to Israel.

This 72nd anniversary has served for Nahum Admoni, Danny Yatom and Tamir Pardo, three former heads of the corps, to break their silence and speak in the IICC publication of one of the most controversial issues that is never discussed in public: selective killings . For Pardo, head of the Mossad between 2011 and 2016, “it is important to note that the objective of selective assassination is not to punish someone for their crimes, but to prevent future actions. It is not a punishment! At the same time, there are exceptional cases where the real strategic value of the operation can be directly measured. ‘

Regarding the way in which the order is executed, Pardo details that “the Mossad proposes operations exposing the justifications and presenting them to the prime minister. Either he approves it or not. The prime minister does not entrust Mossad with an assassination mission; he is not the initiator. This way of working was broken by Netanyahu in 1997 when, according to Yatom, the chief between 1996 and 1998, he gave the order to assassinate Khaled Meshal, the leader of Hamas who was in Jordan.. Ten agents with Canadian passports traveled to Amman and poisoned the Islamist leader, but two of them were detained by daily intelligence. Netanyahu had to send the antidote to the poison and free Sheikh Ahmed Yasin, Hamas spiritual leader in Gaza, for Jordan to hand over his two agents. It was a failure.

Some assassinations are part of the most important Mossad operations. The organization has admitted cases such as that of Abu Jihad, Yasir Arafat’s lieutenant in Tunisia in 1988 or Fathi Shikaki, founder of Islamic Jihad in Malta in 1995. In many others the authorship has not been clarified, although everything points to Israel as that of Imad Mughniye, commander of Hezbollah, in Damascus in 2008, or the six Iranian scientists linked to the nuclear program killed in recent years. The last of them was Mohsen Fajrizadeh, recently killed by fire from a remotely controlled machine gun.

Selective murder of a nuclear scientist in Iran. / DPA

Attacks in Iran



In the indirect war with Iran, to the murders of scientists we must add different kidnappings and explosions. In July, a Middle East intelligence source consulted by The New York Times confirmed an attack on the Natanz nuclear plant after Israel had placed “a powerful bomb.” The Jewish State, as it usually does in these cases, neither confirms nor denies its involvement, but Gabi Ashkenazi, Foreign Minister, He declared that “Iran cannot be allowed to equip itself with nuclear capabilities” and therefore “we carry out actions that are best left unsaid.”

The 763 agents whose names appear in the IICC labyrinth never spoke about their work, but now their colleagues can tell in detail the declassified operations for which they gave their lives. “I am going to give you one last clue, psychological warfare is essential, to be able to have the information at all times that helps you manipulate the facts in your favor, to know all the possible tricks, do not forget it”, Nina says goodbye after an intense day in this place that, of course, is unique in the world.