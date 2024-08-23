Home World

VfL Wolfsburg has been playing in the 1. Bundesliga since 1997 © IMAGO/dts news agency

At the start of the Bundesliga: VfL Wolfsburg – a traditional club? Continuously in the Bundesliga and a part of German football history. A controversial take with surprising facts!

The Bundesligaseason starts today, and while all eyes are on the big names in the league, there is one club that is often overlooked: the VfL WolfsburgYes, exactly – the Wolves. Admittedly, they may not have the most sympathetic major sponsor behind them. Although, for example, a FC Bayern or Schalke04 have not always covered themselves in glory in this respect.

So before you rush to judge our bold hypothesis, let’s take a look at the fact that VfL Wolfsburg may have more tradition than you think. Here are seven reasons why the Wolves are a fixture in German football – even if many people tend to overlook this.

Is Wolfsburg not a plastic club after all?

1. A long-running hit in the Bundesliga: It’s time to face the facts. VfL Wolfsburg has been playing continuously in the first Bundesliga since 1997. That’s almost three decades in the top division! Alongside heavyweights Bayern, Dortmund and Leverkusen, Wolfsburg is the hard core of the league. Tradition also means consistency, and Wolfsburg has more than proven that – despite one or two chaotic seasons.

2. In the all-time table in 15th place: Wolfsburg have been quietly and steadily working their way up the table and are now 15th in the all-time table (where all points are added up over the years). While they have already moved past their regional rivals Eintracht Braunschweig and Hannover 96, they can next target 1. FC Nürnberg and then VfL Bochum.

Wolfsburg will be back in the new season © IMAGO/Moritz Müller

3. All the big titles? Check! Yes, you read that right. VfL Wolfsburg has won all the major titles in Germany. Championship in 2009? Check. DFB Cup in 2015? Check. Supercup in 2015? Also check. Most clubs dream of winning just one of these titles. Wolfsburg has them all – that’s no small feat and definitely a chapter in German football history. And speaking of…

4th part of German football history: Did you know that Wolfsburg was involved in the first penalty shootout in the history of the DFB Cup in 1970? Yes, they lost to Schalke, but hey, it was a historic moment and Wolfsburg was right in the middle of it. The Wolves have also had some legendary moments in Europe. Just think of the first leg win in the 2016 Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid.

5. Already first class in the 1950s: Wolfsburg in the 1950s? Yes, they were already playing in what was then the highest German league, the Oberliga Nord. While other clubs were still finding their feet, Wolfsburg was already playing in the top division. And since they were only founded in 1945, they also escaped unpleasant questions about their past. Despite this, VfL is still a year older than 1. FC Köln.

Wolfsburg women’s team is one of the best in the world © IMAGO/Beautiful Sports

6. Founding member of the 2. Bundesliga: In 1974, Wolfsburg was a founding member of the second Bundesliga. This may sound like a footnote, but it shows that the club has always been close to the Bundesliga. Tradition does not always mean being number one straight away, but having the will to work your way up.

7. Wolfsburg is world class in women’s football: And last but not least, the VfL Wolfsburg women’s team is simply world class. Multiple German champions, cup winners and Champions League winners – the VfL women’s team is one of the best in the world and carries the name Wolfsburg far beyond Germany’s borders. If that’s not tradition, what is?

Of course, these were only the pro arguments for the “traditional club” VfL Wolfsburg – the arguments against it have long been known. Anyone who is interested in football, can view our gallery of Bundesliga clubs as people here. Wolves don’t fare well there either.