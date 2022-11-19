Ximena Jara, journalist and professor of political communication in Chile. She is the author of the book “Ghosts of the Palace” in the Providencia commune, in Santiago, Chile. sofia yanjari

Unlike what happens in the United States and the Anglo-Saxon world, in Latin America the profession of writing speeches for presidents has deep-rooted characteristics: those who practice it are discreet, never speak to the press, do not contact colleagues from other countries or They know their names and, strangely enough, usually they don’t even transfer the accumulated knowledge when a government ends, even if the one that succeeds it is one of the same political sign. In short, it is a secret job, at least until now. The political communicators Ximena Jara and Gonzalo Sarasqueta, Chilean and Argentine, respectively, have published a book where for the first time they bring out the writers of presidential speeches in the region. It is Palace ghosts. Presidential speechwriters in Latin America (Editorial Biblos), where the speechwriter of Lula da Silva –in his previous governments–, Mauricio Macri, Rafael Correa, Juan Manuel Santos, Pepe Mujica, Vicente Fox and Michelle Bachelet. Presented a few weeks ago in Buenos Aires, this Monday it will be launched at Casa América in Madrid.

“Why write a book about political writers in Latin America? Mainly, because society knows little –or nothing– about the kitchen of the word presidential”, reflect the editors at the beginning of the book, the first to address the profession of writing presidential speeches from the experience of those who have exercised it in secret. The journalist Jara, who, without turning 30, was part of the content team of the first government of Michelle Bachelet (2006-2010) and later was the main writer of presidential speeches in the second term (2014-2018), in a cafeteria in the Municipality of Providencia in Santiago de Chile recounts that while he worked at La Moneda he never gave an interview or spoke – not even confidentially – with the press. “Even in my resume I wrote my position, but it did not specify what it consisted of: writing the president’s speeches,” says Jara, who speaks of a job that in Latin America is exercised “with great modesty, unlike in the United States where For example, people like Jon Favreau are characters”, referring to the person who wrote the speeches to Barack Obama.

“Ghosts of the Palace”, by Ximena Jara and Gonzalo Sarasqueta. sofia yanjari

It all started when Sarasqueta interviewed Jara in Santiago de Chile for her doctoral thesis on Political Communication at the Complutense University of Madrid, focused on a comparison between the speeches of Bachelet and Mujica. They met in the Chilean capital on October 18, 2019, the same day the social outbreak began. It was the unforgettable beginning of a friendship and professional complicity that led the duo to collaborate and later devise, in the midst of a pandemic, an ambitious project: “To be honest with a profession in Latin America.” The book explains it: “Remove the trade from the palace and place it where it deserves: in the face of public opinion. At a time when everything –travel, meals, love affairs, intimacies, etc.– shows through on social networks, it would be an injustice for this profession to remain in the basement of democracy”. In short, as Jara recounts in this interview, “gather collective knowledge because, until now, every time someone comes to a government, it seems that they have to invent the trade and they are forced to start working from intuition.” An attempt to further professionalize a job that in Latin America is exercised in a different way than in other latitudes.

Since Saraqueta had already contacted Matías Ponce, Mujica’s speech writer, for his thesis, the duo began the search for other presidential speechwriters, that is, people who, although they have been at the very heart of power, must work in total anonymity and getting rid of the ego: “Being invisible”, sums up Jara, who contacted Julieta Herrera, Macri’s speech writer when she was at the Casa Rosada between 2015 and 2019. Despite working for governments of different political signs, Jara and Herrera quickly connected. “None had ever met another before. speechwriter, which shows the solitude in which this work is carried out”, comments the Chilean editor, who was not refused when it came to inviting her colleagues to be part of this book. It is a text that does not seek to tell infidelities or concentrate a sum of anecdotes, but addresses thorny episodes such as, for example, the speeches in the hours of greatest crisis.

In a chapter referring to the second Bachelet government, Jara talks about the Caval case, from the beginning of 2015, a scandal related to the businesses of the daughter-in-law and the son of the president that deeply splashed La Moneda. “Precisely because this crisis had a very large personal component, any draft was necessarily one more input in the face of a message that was configured in an intimate way,” writes the journalist who admires at least two speeches from the recent Latin American past: “That of the Chilean Eduardo Frei Montalva from 1962 when he promulgated the agrarian reform – it was a speech that changed Chile – and the last campaign of Raúl Alfonsín in 1983, which makes us cry”, says Jara. For the journalist, during the 20th century Latin America was a region where presidents “had a magical thing that enchanted the crowds, they made them change their minds,” but today, “the bombastic discourse typical of caudillismo has already changed and in discourses prevail in the region from the everyday”.

There are different experiences, because some presidents find contact with the public especially complex. The Colombian Santos, for example, “has been trained in the best salons and expresses himself in perfect English, but it is very difficult for him to speak the language of the people. It is difficult for him to find the words that he needs, and when he finds them they get tangled up when pronouncing them, ”writes the Argentine publicist Ángel Beccassino, who advised the president, in a book. With the Uruguayan Mujica other types of curiosities occurred. In a chapter called As I tell you one thing, I tell you the other: the challenge of completing Pepe Mujica’s speeches, Ponce writes: “Mujica was his own speechmaker, advisor and communication strategist. And what was our role? He would define it rather as the repair of damages or the multipliers of his speeches, announcements of which the rest of the Government was not informed, amplifiers of his successes.

In times when presidential speeches are fragmented and permanent -most of the leaders communicate a lot through the networks-, the challenge for Latin America is to move from speech to a permanent and long-term story, says Jara, who He repeats in this interview: “The speeches do not build the character. To say so would be arrogant and a liar.” And as in any profession, says the political communicator, there are very frustrating moments, like when a president abandons the pages and begins to improvise: “If a president looks at his notes and puts them aside, the speech team’s heart breaks , because his work was not in tune with the moment and, ultimately, something went wrong”. It is something that, says Jara, the current Chilean president, Gabriel Boric, habitually does, who usually incorporates literature in his interventions.

Subscribe here to newsletter from EL PAÍS America and receive all the key information on current affairs in the region