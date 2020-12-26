Around 150 million years ago, when the dinosaur took possession of the Earth, a flying creature in the sky was ruled by Pterosaurs. Due to their being in the time of dinosaurs, people started calling them ‘flying dinosaurs’. Zoologists had little knowledge about this ‘king’ of the sky so far. For this reason, it was not known how this organism evolved and started flying despite its huge body.Scientists have now solved this big trick. A study published in the popular journal Nature states that small and dinosaur-like creatures called lagerpetids were the closest to pterosaurs. The development of the two coincides. After this important discovery, you will now get new information about the development of the first king of the skies and his ability to fly.Pterosaurs used to fly far and wide in the sky some 150 million years ago. However, along with the dinosaurs, pterosaurs also disappeared from the Earth about 6.6 million years ago. These pterosaurs are often called dragon models. The dragon is a giant, zigzag fantasy. The development of pterosaurs for bacteriologists was a mystery for the last 200 years due to lack of evidence.

Now a team of international researchers led by expert Martin de Ezkura of the University of Birmingham have concluded that the lagerpetids were part of the pterosaurs family. The lagerpetids were two-legged creatures that perished before the dinosaurs disappeared. Researchers have also found several remains in this regard from North America, Brazil, Argentina and Madagascar.



Pterosaurs were a mystery to the world

He told that lagerpetids were found on earth about 23 crore 70 lakh years ago. They were initially small and ate insects. Although they could not fly. The pterosaurs that came after it were the first such creatures that could fly, followed by birds and bats. The first remains of pterosaurs were found in the 18th century and have been a mystery to the world since then.