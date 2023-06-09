We have discovered the secret to a long life? The answer could be in our intestines.

A fascinating study by scientists at the University of Copenhagen reveals that Japanese centenarians, those who exceed 100 yearsshare one element in common: a unique combination of bacteria and viruses in your gastrointestinal tract.

The importance of the gut microbiome in our health

Researchers have shown that certain viruses present in the intestines can benefit the balance of the gut microbiome and therefore our health. Although we cannot modify our genetic predispositions, scientists raise the possibility of manipulate the gut microbiome to include this valuable combination.

Joachim Johansen, author of the study, says: “We have always wondered what causes some people to live extraordinarily long lives. Previous research has shown that the intestinal bacteria of elderly Japanese produce new molecules that make them resistant to pathogenic microorganisms, that is, those that cause disease. If their intestines are better protected against infection, this could be one of the reasons why they live longer than others.”

Microbiological diversity as a key to a healthy life

The team of scientists developed an algorithm to map the intestinal bacteria and bacterial viruses of the studied centenarians. These results were compared with a group of adults between 18 and 60 years of age. The findings revealed “great biological diversity in both bacteria and bacterial viruses” in centenarians. This high microbial diversity is generally associated with a healthy gut microbiome and is believed to provide better protection against age-related diseases.

The promise of increasing life expectancy

According to Johansen, this information could be used to increase the life expectancy of other people by modifying their microbiome to achieve the optimal balance of viruses and bacteria that protect against disease. The viruses identified in the centenarians contained additional genes that boosted the bacteria, stimulating the transformation of specific molecules in the intestines and stabilizing the intestinal flora, which in turn counteracts inflammation.

This study has revealed a fascinating aspect of the relationship between the gut microbiome and longevity. However, more research is needed to better understand the exact mechanisms behind the influence of gut viruses and bacteria on aging and human health.

Ultimately, these discoveries could open up new possibilities to improve people’s health and quality of life through interventions in the gut microbiome. Although we are still far from fully realizing this potential, these advances bring us one step closer to unraveling the mystery of longevity and provide a greater understanding of how taking care of our gut health can positively impact our lives.