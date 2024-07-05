When working for a company or for any particular employer, one of the actions that generates the most fear or discomfort in employees is that of ask your superiors for a pay rise, something that is often necessary in the United States, not only because of the desire to obtain better remuneration, but also because of rising prices in the country.

In that sense, the experience that Leona Qi, a millionaire businesswoman and expert who is currently president of VistaJet US, shared with the site Business Insidersince there revealed his secret to get his bosses to give him a raise: Demonstrate your own exceptional achievements and your value to the company with quantifiable data.

The woman stressed the fact that The ideal thing in this situation is not to make a formal request. to their superiors to receive a salary increase, but You have to focus on achieving it by demonstrating your abilities to the maximum. and work capabilities based on the function or position being performed.

“You can not ask for more. You have to show why, you have to demonstrate the value you have for the company.. Whether you’re asking for a promotion or maybe more money, I always think you have to be very good at what you do and present the facts,” he said. Ultimately, Qi’s argument is that it’s about less talk and more action.

At the same time, he also said that while money is logically the most attractive part of a job, You have to look for a job that interests you and is comfortable for you.as this will allow you to fully exploit your potential and achieve promotions based on your performance within the company.

“I see that many young people Nowadays they start working because they want or need a job. They have no obvious interest in the work they do.“he explained, making it clear that, in his view, the approach needs to change.

Make Yourself Respected: Advice for Working Women in the United States

Beyond ideological differences and positions on the subject, throughout history, figures and reports indicate that the work environment can present extra complications for women and logically that too It translates into the fear of having to ask their superiors for salary increases.

In this regard, as a woman experienced in the field and with demonstrable successes, Leona Qi, through an article published in Business Insidergave clear and concise advice to the entire genre: “In the end, when you’re really good at something, I think the results show. But in the case of women, in particular, don’t be afraid to ask for what you deserve.“.