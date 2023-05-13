The Secret – The hidden truths: plot, cast, trailer and streaming of the film on Sky Cinema Uno

This evening, Saturday 13 May 2023, the film The Secret – The hidden truths will be broadcast on Sky Cinema Uno, in prime time from 21.15. The 2020 film is directed by Yuval Adler. But what is the plot, the cast, the trailer and where to stream the film The Secret – The hidden truths? Here’s everything you need to know.

Plot

The film is set in post-war America, and tells the story of Maja (Noomi Rapace), a woman who survived the tragedy of the Holocaust, who moves to a residential neighborhood in the States to start a new life in peace with her husband (Chris Messina). One day she hears someone whistling a tune very familiar to her, the same as the torturer who tortured her and her family during the war. Convinced that her neighbor (Joel Kinnaman) is just that sadist, she decides to kidnap him in revenge for all the man’s war crimes. Meanwhile her husband, aware of the plan, begins to doubt her wife so much that he comes to think that Maja, still strongly shaken by what happened, is taking revenge on the wrong man.

The Secret – The hidden truths: the cast of the film

But what is the cast of the film The Secret? Among the protagonists of the 2020 film directed by Yuval Adler we find Noomi Rapace and Joel Kinnaman. Here are all the actors and their respective characters played.

Noomi RapaceMaja Stowe

Joel KinnamanThomas Stowe

Chris MessinaLewis Rossini

Amy SeimetzRachel Crystal

Jackson Dean VincentPatrick

Miluette NalinMiriah

Madison Paige JonesAnnabel

Jeff PopeMr. White

David MaldonadoAgent Brouwer

Ed Amatrudo: Albert Sonnderquist

Victoria HillClaire

Trailer

Let’s see the trailer in Italian of the film The Secret – The hidden truths, premiered tonight – May 13, 2023 – on Sky Cinema Uno.

Streaming and live TV

Where to see The Secret – The hidden truths on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, is aired today – May 13, 2023 – on Sky Cinema Uno (Sky channel 301). It will also be possible to follow it live stream through the platform reserved for Sky subscribers, SkyGo. And again at any time on demand on Sky and streaming on NOW.