It was a contest without barracks, yes, although with maps and exploration yearnings instead of steels. At the beginning of the 16th century there was a treasure for which the two great empires of the time fought: the spices. “From them a profitability of up to a thousand percent could be obtained,” explains Roger Crowley, Cambridge historian and author of ‘Spices. The 16th century contest that shapes the modern world ‘(attic of the books). For years, the others fought to find their origin, and found it in the Molucas Islands back 1511. From then on, and during the six decades that the expert analyzes in his new essay, a war for his domain; A rather profitable struggle, everything is said, since “generated great development in areas such as cartography.” Today, and since we have her in Madrid, we asked the good teacher for her. Related “notic Hispanic monarchy caused the birth of the military jurisdiction-what importance were the spices in the 16th century? From the present time it can be very strange that they were so valuable. It is difficult to imagine how the people of the past thought, but, if the spices were such a precious good, it was due to several reasons. They were light to transport, they were not perishable, they were a symbol of status … On the other hand, it was also believed that they had magical health properties: medicinal, aphrodisiac … in addition, to spite to food towards its flavor I wasn’t so flat!-Why were they so expensive? Because they had to go through the hands of many intermediaries. Each added a percentage to the final price. And, being so rare in Europe, the price rose a lot. In practice they were used to speculate because they offered a profitability of a thousand percent.-Why does the work start with the conquest of Malaca in 1511? The origin was the Treaty of Tordesillas, the division of the world between Spain-which could only explore to the west of the Islands of Cabo Verde – and Portugal – which could do the same to the East. In that context, the Portuguese took Malaca, which allowed them to gather a lot of information on how spice trade and try to make the leap to the Molucas. All this, to avoid paying all possible intermediaries. Pentory Editorial Species of the book-affirms that, in the first part of the XVI, the Portuguese were ahead of the Spaniards in terms of navigation was an Atlantic country. It is obvious that they were going ahead: their plans always looked towards the sea.-Did tordesillas more problems than it solved? Tordesillas has a ridiculous point, so to speak. No one could establish where the imaginary line was separated by the world between the two powers. Yes, the Cape Verde Islands were put as a reference, and yes, a meridian 300 leagues was drawn to the West, but the point is that no one had the ability or knowledge to determine as necessary data as length. It was something impossible. From then on, a series of discussions among experts followed in Badajoz to know who was right, and nothing was reached. When in doubt, Portugal and Spain determined that the Molucas were in their demarcation. That was the equivalent of two scientists arguing for a physical particle that no one can see. In any case, it was an attempt to avoid international tension, even if it did not go well.-How did Spain reacted to the conquest of Malaca? With concern. They did not want to stay out of commerce with the islands of the spices. They were very aware that they had to do something, and they turned to Portuguese pilots as Magallanes to try to take the lead to Portugal. Thus, there was a transvase of information. Crowley, during their stay in Madrid ABC-something good would also have our Spanish pilots … Portuguese pilots had more experience, but the Spaniards were immediately upset. Nor can we ignore that there were many tensions in the Spanish ships that had landing. It is something that happened, for example, in the expedition of Magallanes. It is important to note that the Hispanic monarchy had a second secret: Basque sailors. Elcano, Urdaneta, Legazpi … All of them were determining pieces in the development of world oceanic exploration.-Did this war for spices impulse the evolution of science and cartography? Of course. War generated great development in areas such as cartography, navigation, physical elaboration of maps or languages. It is logical, because they had to communicate with the peoples with whom they contacted. All this mixture caused an explosion of knowledge of all kinds: technical, cultural, scientific … and also helped to form the vision that Europe had of the world.-Why did the work finish in 1571? It is a very important date, although Nor should we forget 1565. That was the year in which Urdaneta made the Tornaviaje from the Philippines to Acapulco. The route was key because it allowed the Spaniards to trade through the Pacific and settle in the city of Manila. And this, in turn, caused them to trade with China, Japan, Burma, Siam and Korea. From then on, a global network controlled by the crucial Hispanic monarchy was created. In practice, it was the first time that all commercial networks joined in a single world system, those of the east and those of the west. The nodes were Manila-Acapulco-Mexico City-Veracruz-Sevilla.-What time Spain surpassed Portugal at the level of trade and naval engineering? There was a time when Spain advanced to Portugal without remedy. The Portuguese crown traded with China and Japan, but when the Hispanic monarchy was able to address the Pacific, it got a great advantage. In practice it was logical: it had much more population than its neighbor. Since then, the Spanish knowledge of the seas and oceans was, at least, as prominent as that of their adversaries. But the key was the silver finding in Potosí, in the Bolivian Andes. That allowed them to trade with China.-Why that importance of silver? China changed their fiscal system from 1571. Since then, it only allowed to pay commercial transactions in silver. And that is something that Spain could achieve through the Argentine torrent that came from the Potosí and other mines located in Mexico. In practice, Spanish became the richest town in Europe; He started his Golden Age. Related Standard noticias If the entire physical complex (and is not its height) that embarrassed Franco Manuel P. Villatoro standard if the soldier who saved Francisco Franco from a horrible death .. . After reading his work, it is impossible not to see the explorers as adventurers with a certain point of madness … it is very difficult to understand the mentality of the time. As we say in my language, the past is a foreign country. In the expedition of Magallanes they left 285 people, and only 18 were returning, just five came back to the sea … And they died! Why risk life? Difficult to know. We should take into account that they lived in poor areas such as Extremadura, and the possibility of getting rich with spice trade was very attractive. In this sense, Marco Polo’s writings captivated the imagination of Europeans. If you have nothing, you have nothing to lose.

#secret #substance #caused #greatest #war #Spain #Portugal #gave #profitability