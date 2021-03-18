“He exceeded his functionsAlthough his anger is since December 10, 2019 with the Minister of National Security, Sabina Frederic, the public criticism that the secretary of the area, Eduardo Villalba gave him, was too much for Sergio Berni that July 1 of the year In the past, when at the beginning of a new stage of quarantine, the Buenos Aires Minister of Security appeared at the La Noria Bridge to give directions.

“What are you doing here in a suit, you son of a bitch? You and your minister, who is useless, do bad things to the police, you did not call me all day and now you come here to take your picture, go away because I am going to screw you up, “it was, words more, words less , the unfriendly reception that Berni gave to Frederic’s number 2.

It was surprising in the context but not for those who know the cuisine of that relationship. It is that, despite the fact that they knew each other from before and that they even had communicating vessels that overcame the harsh bond that both ministries have maintained since the first days of management, from that junction there was no going back between those who knew how to work together during the second term of Cristina Kirchner. Berni, for then super secretary and vice de Cecilia Rodriguez -now Frederic’s chief of staff- had under her orbit Villalba, Security Coordinator at Soccer Shows.

The logical alignment of Villalba with Frederic in that public dispute, which had its first chapter in the differences over the course of criminal policy and the repeal of the protocol of taser pistols, was considered a treacherous blow by Berni who hoped that that official who had reported to him until December 2015 at least it wasn’t the visible head of what he understood as a personal onslaught against him, since it included a telephone call from the minister to the Buenos Aires governor Axel Kicillof to ask for explanations and install the idea that he was asking for his departure. “They broke all the codes”, they remember from the environment of the minister.

After all, the interdict and the incessant public disqualifications to Frederic In a context in which the ruling party sought to hide differences and show united, they left Berni in an uncomfortable position and even versions circulated – some fired from Casa Rosada – that he could leave his position, something that would not finally happen.

From there, beyond some less intense events, Berni complied with the request for “calm” made by his “boss” – this is how Kicillof recognizes it today – and strictly followed the indications of his “only leader” , the recognition that is usually made publicly to Cristina Kirchner and, incidentally, to belittle the influence of President Alberto Fernández in Peronism.

But Berni never forgot that gesture by Villalba and those who know him best discounted that at some point there would be a new round. And that Berni would not hesitate. It did not happen in private because, according to national and provincial sources, from there the scarce communication between the two was reduced to a minimum and that only a handful of institutional meetings were shared. Even, a source swears they “did not speak again” and that “Crazy“, the affectionate nickname that Berni earned from his troops but that even his enemies use today, put Villalba at the same level of his – bad – consideration that he has towards Minister Frederic and his former boss Rodríguez.

Villalba, beyond having taken note of the harsh response that Berni gave him that time (“I have taught Villalba for four years, it strikes me that he has not learned”), framed that crossing in the terrible relationship that the official Buenos Aires has with its minister. But it wasn’t going to stop there: “El Loco has a good memory,” say his friends..

In the last hours, those who spoke with Berni could foresee something: they heard harsh criticism of the “lack of support” from the Ministry of National Security and, at the same time, recognition of “joint work with (the Buenos Aires deputy head of government) Santilli “, in charge of the area in the City. Berni’s “they left us alone”, addressed in public to the minister of his own political space, was much harsher in private.

“They are good faculty professors, but not to be in charge of Security”, they reproach from the provincial portfolio.

From Gelly y Obes, the headquarters of the national ministry, They accuse Berni of having mounted “one more show” and they claim to have made “all the resources available in the search.”

More: they detail that “the Unified Command worked for 48 hours, in which the prosecutor for the case, Protex, the work team to search for people and the links of all federal forces worked for 48 hours. And Villalba worked 48 hours running on the subject “.

Despite the new crossing, from the Nation they assure that “they will continue working in the same way” with the Province and described Berni’s accusation as “regrettable”, which this time however was careful in public to clarify that the lack of support from Nation to Province occurs “only” in the area of ​​Security and that “is very different” in other areas, as a way of exposing Frederic.