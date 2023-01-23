Home page politics

From: Franziska Black

Russia wants to increase its army. London is skeptical that this will succeed as planned. News ticker on the military situation in the Ukraine war.

Update from January 22, 10:17 p.m.: The Ukrainian state news portal Ukrinform According to Russia, “during the day, five airstrikes on Ukrainian defense forces positions and one rocket attack on critical infrastructure in the Zaporizhia region” were carried out. More than 20 attacks were fired from multiple rocket launchers, the portal reported, citing the Ukrainian General Staff.

The danger of air and missile attacks by Russia on civilian objects remains high throughout Ukraine. The main efforts of Russia should be focused on conducting an offensive in the direction of Bakhmut. Offensive actions in the Zaporizhia, Avdiivka and Lyman regions are said to have been unsuccessful

to have stayed. The villages of Kupyansky, Novopavlivskyi and Khersonskyi were also attacked.

War in Ukraine: American delegation travels to eastern Ukraine

Update from January 22, 7:39 p.m.: An independent American delegation has traveled to the eastern Ukrainian city of Izyum to get an idea of ​​the situation in the region, the American television channel CNN reported. Among the members of the delegation was retired Lieutenant General Keith Kellogg, who was received by Ukrainian official Oleh Syniehubov. Syniehubov reported via Telegram: “Our American allies have personally seen the extent of the destruction caused by Russian missile attacks.” Despite the enormous destruction, sometimes also of critical infrastructure, normal life in Izyum is slowly going on again, said Syniehubov.

Ukraine war: Recapture of areas in the east says it is “difficult”

Update from January 22, 4:50 p.m.: According to Ukrainian sources, recapturing the areas occupied by Russia in the east of the country is proving difficult. “Very serious clashes in Luhansk are ongoing,” said the region’s military governor, Serhiy Hajdai, according to US broadcaster CNN. Despite the “difficult” situation, the Ukrainian military is under control. He underlined: “It is very difficult to advance there because the occupiers brought very large reserves with them.” Nevertheless, the Ukrainian army liberated the area: “Step by step, meter by meter.”

War in Ukraine: London warns of “local Russian advances” in Bakhmut

First report from January 22nd: The British secret service estimates that there is currently a military stalemate in the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Despite this “dead end” in military events, there is “a realistic possibility of local Russian advances around Bakhmut,” the Ministry of Defense said in London on Saturday. The city in the Donetsk region has been the focus of fighting for months.

Personnel and equipment: intelligence predicts problems for Russia

Moscow under Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin will find it difficult to implement the announced significant increase in its military. “Russia will most likely have difficulty finding personnel and equipment for the planned expansion,” London said in its intelligence briefing on Sunday (January 22).

Photo from January 17: Russian recruits in Volgograd © Dmitry Rogulin/Imago

Shoigu wants to increase the Russian army: to 1.5 million soldiers

The Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu recently announced, among other things, that he wanted to increase the number of troops from 1.15 to 1.5 million soldiers. “Shoigu’s plans signal that the Russian leadership most likely assumes that an increased conventional military threat will persist for many years beyond the current Ukraine war,” it said in London. (dpa/frs)