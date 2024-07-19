The US Department of Homeland Security has opened a federal investigation into the Secret Service’s handling of security at the rally where an attempt was made on Donald Trump’s life. The shooting has sparked strong criticism of the agents, questioning how Thomas Matthew Crooks managed to position himself on a roof near the event’s platform while armed.

Days before the attack, an Iranian threat against the former president’s life had heightened security protocols around him. Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle has received widespread criticism, some with sexist overtones, for her response to the attack.

In recent years, the Secret Service has faced several scandals. In 2012, it was revealed that several security personnel accompanying President Barack Obama to Colombia during the sixth Summit of the Americas partied and allegedly hired prostitution services. In 2015, several agents allegedly drove while intoxicated and crashed near the White House. In 2014, Omar Gonzalez managed to enter the White House armed with a knife and walk around before being arrested.