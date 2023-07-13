The mystery of the bag of cocaine found in the West Wing of the White House was closed this Thursday without finding a culprit. After studying the evidence and carrying out an investigation into who and how could have introduced the substance into the US presidential residence, one of the most guarded buildings in the world, the Secret Service has given up: neither the DNA test nor the study of no closed-circuit videos, no traces, nothing… clues lead nowhere.

This was acknowledged by the Secret Service in a statement. “The investigation has not been able to pinpoint a suspect among the hundreds of people who passed through the lobby where the cocaine was discovered,” he said. Because that was the main theory of the case, that the bag had been put in by a visitor from outside the White House.

The news thus puts an end to almost two weeks of investigations in the FBI laboratories and moderate curiosity of the country’s public opinion, after learning that on Sunday night, July 2, the White House had to be briefly evacuated while the president Joe Biden was with his wife Jill at Camp David, from where he would not return until Tuesday, in time for the Independence Day celebration, which was when the incident came to light. The authorities then reported that a suspicious white powder had been discovered in a common area of ​​the West Wing, specifically, in a space accessible to tourist groups that visit the complex on weekends.

That day, the Washington police and firefighters set up a spectacular complex at the gates of the presidential residence.

Biden in Helsinki

The White House spokeswoman, Karine Jean-Pierre, defined the area of ​​the building on July 5, in one of her daily appearances, as “incredibly busy.” She later allowed herself to speak for Biden to try to stop the controversy, fueled above all by the right-wing media. For the president, she clarified that it was “tremendously important” to figure out who put the cocaine in his house. This Thursday, Biden was visiting Helsinki this Thursday, at the end of a five-day, three-country trip to Europe, for a summit with the Nordic countries and to seal Finland’s welcome to NATO.

The unsatisfying end to the mystery came as a briefing to Congress on the incident was taking place behind closed doors. It was organized in response to a request last week from House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, a Kentucky Republican, who has made investigating the Biden family one of his priorities.

In it, Comer defined the event as “alarming.” “It requires that we evaluate the White House security protocols to determine what failures led to the evacuation of the building and the discovery of the illegal substance. The presence of illegal drugs [en el complejo presidencial] It is unacceptable and marks a shameful point in their history.”

The latter is not entirely so. Years ago, the Secret Service found a small amount of marijuana in the White House. The culprits were then found, but suffered no punishment, because the weed was already a substance legal to possess in the District of Columbia.

