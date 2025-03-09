03/09/2025



Updated at 4:42 p.m.





The United States Secret Service shot and neutralized an armed man in the immediate vicinity of the White House on Sunday morning, the agency reported shortly after the incident.

The President Donald Trump He was not in the official residence at that time, but in his Florida mansion, where he has played golf on the weekend.

According to the head of communications of the Secret Service, Anthony Guglielmithe agency had received information about a “suicidal individual” who headed to Washington from Indiana.

Secret Service Personnel Were Involved in A Shooting Following An Armed Encounter With A person of Interest Shortly After Midnight On March 9 at 17th and G Streets NW. Media Staging Area Will Be at 17th and Pennsylvania. pic.twitter.com/0seh7ma0be – Anthony Guglielmi (@secretsvcspox) March 9, 2025

The agents located a vehicle parked near the White House that coincided with the description and, when approaching, the suspect took out a gun, which led to a confrontation in which the agents opened fire. The man was transferred to a hospital and his state of health is still unknown at this time.









No agent was injured in the incidentwhich will be investigated by the Division of Internal Affairs of the Washington Metropolitan Police.

This episode adds to a series of threats and attacks frustrated against Trump during the campaign and in its first stage of presidency, in a climate of growing political violence.

In July, the former president survived an attempt to murder In a rally in Pennsylvania, when a sniper opened fire against him, hurting him in his ear and leaving a dead among the attendees.

Since then, the Secret Service has reinforced security measures, expanding control perimeters and hardening protection protocols in public appearances.

Security agencies have warned the White House about the risk of new attacks, in a context where political polarization has resulted in unprecedented episodes of violence in the recent history of the United States.

There are also numerous death threats To Elon Musk, he said in a recent public appearance, for the cuts to which he is subjecting to the American state.