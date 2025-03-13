The secret records of the death of García Caparrós face PSOE and add, which studies appealing to the Constitutional

The full declassification of the minutes of the Congress Commission that investigated the death of Manuel José García Caparrós, the young Malaga who died of a bullet during the great demonstration for the autonomy of December 4, 1977, has faced this Thursday to PSOE and add, partners in the government of Spain, with an express warning of the left -wing coalition.

The Parliamentary Group Sumar studies if it presents an appeal before the Constitutional Court after the PSOE has returned to vote at the table of the Congress of Deputies against the initiative to “declassify the names of the people who murdered Manuel José García Caparrós”, who died for a shot from an armed police officer.

The name of that agent remains unknown because the table refuses to get it out of anonymity, wielding a report by the director of the Documentation Department, in which it is argued that it is prohibited by the Law of Historical Heritage and the Decree, which regulates the File System of the Administration. Adding resorted to the last refusal of the table to discourage those papers. Formally, he requested a “reconsideration”, protecting himself in the Democratic Memory Law, but the Socialists have opposed. Only the two deputies of adding on the table, Esther Gil de Reboleño and Gerardo Pisarello voted. The PSOE joined the seven votes against.

An upcoming legal modification

In the background, there is a dispute to capitalize on the initiative in a matter loaded with symbolism. In the PSOE the reaction of adding, because to solve this blockade, which lasts almost 50 years, the table has launched a modification of the norm that regulates access to parliamentary documentation and the Congress Archive regime.

This was announced by María Jesús Montero, vice president and future socialist candidate to the Junta de Andalucía, on February 27, in an act of repair attended by the three sisters of the murdered young. Socialist sources warn that adding was aware of this initiative.

The new rule would replace the instruction of July 4, 1984, which currently governs, and intends to harmonize the regulations on the transparency of the Congress with access to the documentation of the lower house. Sources from the Congress table anticipate that the reform will give the possibility of accessing the documentation about the circumstances surrounding the death of Manuel García Caparros “in an open, transparent and without anonymity.” It will be part of the I Open Parliament Plan, whose approval is scheduled for next March 18, without implying the immediate modification of the legal provision that regulates access.

Add: “increasingly twisted excuses”

Adding does not conform to this route and wants the table to protect its initiative and declassify the documents, protecting yourself in the memory laws. The leftist coalition emphasizes that there is no report of the legal services that justify the refusal to grant full access, only that of the director of the Documentation Department.

He also recalls that in 2017, the last time he was granted anonymized, Law 20/2022 was not in force, which today now constitutes the “central legal framework” of everything that has to do with the “democratic memory.” This framework would force to integrate the application of the Heritage and Decree Law that regulates access to administration archives in a much more favorable framework to full transparency.

In its request for reconsideration, that this medium has been able to consult, add recalls the constitutional principle of parliamentary autonomy, which grants the Faculty of Self -regulating to Congress, which would include the possibility of decounting and allowing the consultation of documents.

Something that should be done, recalls the coalition, “in line with constitutional principles and fundamental rights.” “So that this right can be guaranteed fully [el derecho a la verdad reconocido en la ley] It entails access to complete and truthful information about the events that occurred, ”says Sumar. Hence, this Thursday has launched the warning of a possible appeal to the Constitutional Court.

The barrage has also been political. Esther Gil de Reboleño, deputy of adding and third vice president of the table, has criticized the “PSOE swings about democratic memory in Andalusia”, regretting the vote against two weeks after Montero promised the García Caparrós family that “will move sky and earth to uncover the names of the murderers” of the young man. ” That “is not to take the history, memory and dignity of the Andalusian people seriously,” said the deputy.

For his part, the general coordinator of IU Andalucía and deputy of adding for Malaga, Toni Valero, has argued that “the excuses of the PSOE to vote that ‘no'” to said initiative “are increasingly surrealist and twisted.”

Documentation of “Secret Character”

Some people have accessed in these years the documentation of the commission that investigated that death in 1977. One of them was Eva García Sempere, deputy of Iu-Podimos, who in 2017 reviewed the documents but found the names called. Judicial Secretary Rosa Burgos did access these documents, apparently without restrictions, in 2007, and published them years later in her book García Caparrós deaths, Edited by El Observador magazine in 2017. The Congress also granted access without anonymity to Jaime Relanzón, commander of the Civil Guard, in his capacity as an instructor of a patrimonial responsibility file.

However, the Congress table argues in its latest report, issued in January to respond to the request to add, that to access the documents an express authorization is required, and that in any case the consultation cannot skip the prohibition because “the documentation whose consultation is requested without anonymity is secret”.