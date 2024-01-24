Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan are building what appears to be a huge residential complex in Hawaii which includes self-sufficient facilities and a bunker. The secret real estate project of the creator of Facebook and his wife extends across more than 566 hectares that have been fenced to protect privacy. The mystery of the work is such that all employees sign confidentiality agreements. This is what an investigation revealed.

Mark Zuckerberg and his wife's plan to move to Hawaii began in August 2014when they acquired the land that makes up Koolau Ranch, on the island of Kauai, according to a report from Wired. The CEO of Meta and Priscilla Chan are developing a huge complex that, according to public documents cited by the technology magazine, It will be self-sustaining and will be able to generate its own energy, guarantee the cultivation of food and the security of its millionaire owners..

The mystery that has surrounded Zuckerberg's Hawaiian construction, which belongs to him through different limited liability companies, is such that employees sign a confidentiality agreement and there are strong rumors that there have been layoffs among those who come to talk about the project or upload a photo on social networks.

Koolau Ranch is located on the island of Kauai in Hawaii.

Zuckerberg's “bunker” in Hawaii



According to research carried out by Wired, Zuckerberg's plans in Hawaii include the development of a 500-square-meter underground bunker, which will have an explosion-proof door, an escape hatch and a large living space. “There are cameras everywhere,” a source told the publication.

In addition, it will have a dozen buildings, which will have at least 30 rooms and 30 bathrooms; as well as two mansions that will have the dimensions of a professional soccer fieldwhich will have elevators, offices, conference rooms and an industrial kitchen.

Among the characteristics cited by the investigation, the construction of a building next to the mansions also stands out, which will have a gym, swimming pools, saunas, jacuzzi and tennis court. And, in a more wooded area of ​​the property, 11 houses will be built with a disc design at the height of the treetopss.

The total price of the Koolau Ranch complex development exceeds US$270,000,000, considering the price of the land that covers more than 500 hectares and all the investment in infrastructure. However, it seems that Mark Zuckerberg plans to use the facilities as more than just a vacation retreat, since, according to Wiredhas already held two corporate events at the facilities.