The secret plot of the legal debate on the competition between the courts of Lomas de Zamora and Comodoro Py of the cases on alleged illegal macrista espionage speaks for itself. The legal question is about whether the judge who investigated first or the jurisdiction where the events occurred that supports the principle of the natural judge is worth more.

Here a synthesis of the chronology of one of the causes that matters most to Cristina Kirchner to argue her theory of lawfare:

– October 2016: The federal judge of Lomas de Zamora Federico Villena discovers the sending of a parcel with a book bomb sent to acquaintances of the King of Ephedrine, Roberto Segovia, detained in Ezeiza. And he gives intervention to the AFI of Macri. Later, he authorized DAJuDeCo to interfere with the public telephones of the Ezeiza pavilion where Segovia was located.

– July 2017: Villena authorizes to put a hidden camera in the same cell as the “King of Ephedrine”, use the key theft technique through “Phising”, check the cell phones of his visitors, and put digital tracking devices.

– May 2018: Judge Villena authorized the AFI to do “close surveillance tasks” about Cristina, former governor María Eugenia Vidal and others for threats during the G20 and the youth olympic games.

– August 2018: Cristina denounces espionage by the AFI of Macri by an agency car parked meters from the Instituto Patria. The Buenos Aires federal judge Marcelo Martínez Di Giorgi dismisses the then head of the organization, Gustavo Arribas, for the authorizations of Villena.

– January 2019: The deputy of the Frente de Todos Eduardo Valdes receives a call from the former Secretary of Transportation, Juan Pablo Schiavi, detained in Ezeiza and is recording saying: “Pouf Operational, Bonadio Puf, Stornelli Puf. “Ten days before the complaint in the court of Dolores by Alejo Ramos Padilla.

– February 2019: After the change of government, Judge Villena investigates the drug trafficker “Tomate” Rodríguez and confies that supposedly the lawyer hired by the AFI of Macri, Facundo Melo (the same in the case of Hugo Moyano told yesterday by Clarín) had asked him to carry a package with trotyl to the house in the Federal Capital of the former SIDE attaché in Washington and Secretary of International Defense Relations, José Luis Vila. The case was already held by the Buenos Aires federal judge Sebastián Ramos and the prosecutor Guillermo Marijuán.

– That same month, Villena opens another case for illegal espionage and keeps it, without sending it to a draw as appropriate. Discover the group “supermariobros” of the AFI.

– That same month, the auditor of the AFI and president of Legitimate Justice, Cristina Caamaño, begins to bring evidence and complaints to the Lomas de Zamora court in a shopping forum maneuver. He repeats the model used by the Ks to take Operative Puf to Dolores’s court.

– June 2019: Villena orders the arrest of 17 former spies and raids the department of Mauricio Macri’s private secretary, Darío Nieto. The Ks want to reach Macri through this cause. There are even reports that he would arrest journalist Luis Majul. Cristina Kirchner appears at the Lomas court and records a video denouncing lawfare against her and denounces Majul, Jorge Lanata, Daniel Santoro and Nicolás Wiñazki, as alleged accomplices in a conspiracy against her.

– July 2019: Cristina Kirchner orders her majority in the Council of the Magistracy to annul the transfers of Leopoldo Bruglia and Pablo Bertuzzi to the Federal Chamber. On the list is Villena who was transferred from Moreno to Lomas de Zamora. Villena is not given another agreement either. Due to suspicions of partiality, the Federal Chamber of Mar del Plata separates Judge Villena and hands it over to the other judge from Lomas, Juan Pablo Auge.

– August 2019: Arribas and his second Silva Majdalani claim the original competition of the judges Martínez Di Giorgi and Ramos and now of María Eugenia Capuchetti. And there is a fight for the competition.

– December 2020: After the opinions of different judges the Buenos Aires federal chamber claims the jurisdiction of Comodoro Py in this case.

– February 2021: The Federal Chamber of Criminal Cassation order that the causes go to Comodoro Py due to a matter of jurisdiction and the principle of the natural judge.

