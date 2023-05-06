Sharjah (Al Ittihad)

Do you imagine living in the world of ordinary humans as a supernatural being? This is what happened to the Winniesday family, who hide their secret from everyone… But in a wonderful theatrical performance that the children watched on the stage of the “Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival 2023”, the secrets of “Winniesdays” are revealed and an unforgettable adventure begins in her world full of mysteries and strange creatures, and when he discovers One of their real friends turns their lives upside down, and an interesting and exciting adventure begins in their secret world.

Excitement and fantasy

Winniesday faces many challenges and dangers, but also finds friendship and help from unexpected people… With visual and sound effects, and acrobatic movements, the theatrical show “The Secret of Winniesdays” took children from festival visitors to a world of excitement and imagination, where they learned the values ​​of tolerance, empathy and trust by self.

private secret

The theatrical show “The Secret of Winniece” ignited children’s imaginations, inspiring them to dream big dreams and believe in their unique abilities. Excitement and horror, this theatrical production represented a triumph of creativity and storytelling, which left a unique impression on all the children who attended it.