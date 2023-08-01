There is a ritual that is repeated in each house on Sundays for family meals. Whether it’s the cousin, the sister-in-law or the grandparents, there is always someone who ends up running to the trusted pastry shop to buy dessert, in that nice collective agreement that is usually summed up as “I am not going to go empty-handed”. In Zaragoza there is one who is usually chosen. Whoever walks along the Paseo de la Independencia in the Aragonese capital on a Sunday morning, will observe a common denominator among those passers-by in a hurry who are heading to one place or another in the city: a large and elongated bag that holds an Almudévar Braid.

This candy is the reason why, at the doors of the Tolosana PastryOn this day, customers come and go, almost all regulars, who come to buy their braid. Nobody resists the charms of this dessert that could be breakfast and snack. Even those who claim to be “not very sweet” end up falling for her glazed curves. And it is that it never becomes cloying, rather, quite the opposite —hence it can be eaten whole if you are careless. In it are found, in perfect balance, the soft flavor of butter, the juicy and at the same time light dough, those sporadic nuts that crunch when hit with them and the clasp that makes it completely addictive, the layer of brittle glaze that covers it . This popularity is not new, and it is that although today they have five stores spread between Zaragoza, Huesca and Almudévar, the pastry shop located in the latter town opened its doors around 1930 and has been making the braid its mainstay for more than 30 years. badge.

El Horno de la Cruz was run by the grandparents of Jesús Tolosana, current owner together with his brother Luis. Like all the rural ovens of the time, this baked the bread, cakes and other preparations of the women of the town. At the same time, he would prepare a piece of traditional pastry from the area for sale. Over time, the first occupation was reduced to make room for the second. “When my brother and I arrived, after training, we began to include a somewhat more careful pastry shop, following French lines, but at the same time maintaining what we had always done,” says Jesús. It was then, when the children took over and the bakery began to be called La Tolosana.

For its preparation, specific sourdough is used (different from the one used for bread and pastries) that has a certain acidity. That foot of dough ferments for 24 hours at 7-8 degrees, so you do it very slowly. Sara Garcia Pereda

The braid arises from an exchange of ideas with some pastry chef friends from Logroño. At that time, La Tolosana was well known for its Walnut cake, a recipe that they exchanged for the braid one. “We always say that the braid is not entirely ours, in fact the idea comes from Central Europe, where similar sweets are made, such as the Babka,” says Jesús. What they did was adapt it to their processes and tastes. “Our forte was bread, so we paid a lot of attention to the dough, we began to make it with sourdough and to take great care of the fermentations.” The filling is also original, adapted to local palates. Be that as it may, they came up with the perfect formula: a dessert that is neither cake nor pastry, that can be easily transported and can be eaten anywhere, sweet but without being cloying, perfect for young and old alike. In 1992, the Government of Aragon awarded them the C’Alial quality mark, the last boost the braid needed to be a bestseller.

The current recipe is the result of much trial and error. Tolosana affirms that “the braid we make today is a much better product than the first one we made. We decided to take maximum care of it, reject big offers that would bring more money, but lower the image of the brand, and work to find a way to do things as well as possible”. It was a difficult process in which they took many risks. Sales did not stop increasing and it was necessary to find a way to increase production without losing quality. They worked together with the Department of Chemistry and ALCOTEC of the University of Zaragoza, analyzing all the parameters that come into play during production, ingredients, temperature, cartonage, etc. “You can make 8,000 braids a year by hand, but when you sell 350,000 you have to be much more meticulous and exact, keep careful control of all the processes.”

The online store of the Tolosana Pastry Shop allows you to satisfy your cravings for braid from anywhere on the Peninsula. Sara Garcia Pereda

Despite the number of units —which they say would go around the world twice if they were placed one after the other— the preparation maintains its artisanal essence. They use a specific sourdough (different from the one they use for bread and pastries) that has a certain acidity. That foot of dough ferments for 24 hours at 7-8 degrees, so you do it very slowly. From there they make the dough, which is also fermented before making the puff pastry folds —for which they use the best quality butter, with a very low water content and the lowest melting point. After rolling and forming, in which it is filled with a mixture of egg yolk, sugar and almonds, walnuts and raisins soaked in rum, it is fermented again and baked. The last process consists of covering it with a glaze based on sugar and water that protects it, keeping it moist and juicy on the inside, but crunchy on the outside.

Tolosana is aware that the pastry shop is in a difficult moment. Families eat less together on weekends and when they do it is usually in restaurants; the new generations consume a lot due to trends; and concerns about sugar and health affect the sector as well. “A sugar-free braid would be a shame. We prefer to raise awareness of healthy eating, understand our product as something special and occasional, and prioritize its quality and authenticity.” Identifying the new demands, they have developed salty braids —salmon, Graus sausage, pesto, tomato and mozzarella cheese or chicken with curry— and individual-sized versions, which are stuffed and are a real show. Who wants a New York roll, having Almudévar Braid of cherry compote or dark chocolate. Another novelty is its online store, which monopolizes up to 5% of the sales of its flagship product and allows to satisfy the cravings for braid from any point of the Peninsula. Of course, without losing its origins and honoring its roots: “We never forget the place we come from. We continue making preparations just as they did in the original workshop, traditional pieces that we believe are of vital importance to continue producing and making known, such as pumpkin empanadicos, cinnamon hems or bun cake”.

Times change, consumption habits and the traditional are transformed, but the importance of feeling that you belong to a place is never lost. The Almudévar Braid has become part of the identity of the Aragonese, who carry it as their flag —and in their suitcases— when they visit someone from abroad. From La Tolosana they have been able to accompany this dessert with a network of values ​​and actions that reinforce that essential feeling of belonging for something to last.