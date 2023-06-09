EL PAÍS offers the América Futura section open for its daily and global informative contribution on sustainable development. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

It is rare for an animal typical of the humid and warm jungles of Central and South America to be so hairy. It is also rare that a species so ape-like would be more closely related to the armadillo. As strange as the fact that this wild mammal appears in so many tourist photographs to the point that Costa Rica ended up formally naming it a national symbol in 2021. As unusual as the number of living beings that inhabit the fur with microcracks, sometimes green, of one of the friendliest animals in the forest: the lazy bear (which is not even a bear).

Now it is known that the peculiarities of this animal that does not weigh even 10 kilos and that lives mostly in trees go beyond naturalistic or tourist interest. Chemistry and medicine have a lot of work to do with sloths now that researchers from the University of Costa Rica (UCR) found bacteria in the fur with the potential to produce antibiotics for human benefit, after wondering how this small but rich ecosystem manages to balance itself to prevent fungi from making the animal sick.

Judy Avey-Arroyo, owner of the Costa Rica Sloth Sanctuary in Limón province, oversees the recovery of a sloth on March 10, 2023. EZEQUIEL BECERRA (AFP)

The work is far from over, but the path seems certain. In 2022 the presence of the bacteria was verified by means of an iResearch published in the scientific journal Environmental Microbiologywhich aroused the interest of French researchers who are now collaborating with UCR scientists in the immediate phase: identifying these molecules, comparing them with other antibiotics already discovered, and testing their usefulness against pathogens that are harmful to humans.

This is the stage of work in the university laboratories in San José, some 200 kilometers from the refuge for lazy bears where the hair samples were extracted, in Cahuita de Limón, the Caribbean town that any day allows you to see a specimen in the forest or , bad news, crossing the street by the public lighting cables. The shelter is much more likely to receive battered or injured animals, because they appear to be protected from pathogens.

“An ecosystem of moths”

The coordinator of the study is Max Chavarría, an expert in microbial biotechnology at the UCR Natural Products Research Center (Ciprona) and the National Center for Biotechnological Innovations (CeniBiot). “In principle we wanted to analyze exotic environments that have not been studied, environments to which not everyone has access and that makes the work attractive,” he explained to América Futura. “The fur of the sloth is not like that of a teddy bear, it is a whole ecosystem with moths, insects and full of organisms. This led us to think that such a complex ecosystem surely has systems that help control the proliferation of other living beings that can make the animal sick. What makes the animal not sick? With that hypothesis of beneficial bacteria we decided to start this project and look for bacteria there. The hypothesis was fulfilled because we found bacteria with this capacity to produce antibiotics”, he explains.

Dr. Max Chavarría at the University of Costa Rica, on April 18, 2023. EZEQUIEL BECERRA (AFP)

The analyzes carried out at the National Nanotechnology Laboratory indicated that the premise about the presence of these bacteria that produce substances to appease others that also reside in the sloth was correct. Its original fur allows it to conserve a lot of humidity and condition the house for a wide variety of living beings, including algae that allow the animal to blend in with the green of the leaves of the trees, a protection service against predators in exchange for the nutrients they consume those organisms, as other studies have shown.

However, there is still much to learn about the relationships between living beings that occur on board the very slow animal that often seems to have a pleasant smile, despite the vulnerability it suffers due to the destruction of its natural habitat and illegal trafficking.

Two of the six species of sloths were declared a national symbol by the Costa Rican Legislative Assembly in 2021, based on their iconic value in the ecotourism market of the Central American country. The approved law mandates the development of awareness and education campaigns on the preservation of these animals and claims to stimulate scientific research such as the one led by Chavarría with his team at the UCR which, despite limited resources, managed to position the research in the magazine environmental Microbiology and attract the attention of other researchers in France, who collaborate with the project in the chemical work phase.

“There is much to do. We are in a phase that has a difficulty, that of seeing the antibiotic molecules. Then compare with those that are already known and continue with the research, with the possibility of even patenting them. In a promising scenario, antibiotic activity tests will come later in different models and rule out that they cause any harm to humans,” explained Chavarría, optimistic about the work of the “100% Costa Rican” team, but also because of the international interest in the project.