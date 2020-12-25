Internet users have found a way to reduce noise from a running Sony box. The corresponding publication appeared on forum NeoGAF.

The user of the resource under the nickname mili2110 stated that he received his console two weeks ago and ran into a problem. According to him, after a few days of normal operation, his PlayStation 5 suddenly started to make a lot of noise, especially when he was playing Demon’s Souls. The gamer complained about the noisy fan but noticed that the problem went away as soon as he set the console upright and turned it upside down.

The owner of the console clarified that he revealed the secret of the PS5 after he spied this method on the Internet. He mentioned published in Twitter a video by PlayStation Studios head Hermen Hulst, in which you can see the top manager’s console set upside down. Hulst later deleted the video, publishing a new one instead, on which the prefix was not visible.

Forum commentators were surprised to accept the gamer’s recommendation, noting that when installed in the wrong position, the console really starts to work quieter. “You all laughed at him. And he knew! ” – joked the user under the nickname karonoth. Some commentators noted that the gamer should still issue a refund and return the defective device to the store.

Earlier, the first owners of the new Sony console complained about the loud noise that the device’s drive makes. The owners of the console noted that the PS5 accesses the drive constantly, even when the game itself does not require it. A specific noise occurs each time the equipment is started, which repeats about once an hour.