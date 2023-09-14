TV program Best Singers ensures high viewing figures and a stream of Top 40 hits. Hit after hit rolls out of the program. How, for the first time in many years, music performances managed to find an audience of millions. Program makers involved in the production give an insight into the process. “These hits are bycatch for us. Our main goal is to create a great program.
#secret #ratings #magnet #Singers #explained #artists #longlist
Sanctions | The Baltic countries banned Russian passenger cars from entering the country, Finland is still considering the matter
The Estonian foreign minister said that he had discussed expanding the ban with Finland.All three Baltic countries have banned Russian...
Leave a Reply