At a time when Twitter is faltering, Mark Zuckerberg has dealt yet another blow to Elon Musk’s rivalry among tech billionaires, launching Threads, a long-awaited companion to Instagram that challenges Twitter.“.

The application is very similar to Twitter, as it allows the creation of short text posts that users can like, repost and respond to.

Reasons for rapid spread

Digital transformation and information security expert, Ziyad Abdel-Tawab, enumerates in exclusive statements to “Sky News Arabia” the reasons for the rapid spread of the new application, “Threads”, which was joined in the first 24 hours by 30 million users.

Abdel-Tawab said that the rapid spread is due to several reasons, which are: :

“Threads depends on the Instagram application, which has nearly 2 and a half billion users, and therefore there is ease in users moving to the new application, even with the same username and password.” .

The second issue is related to the publicity that accompanied the launch of this application. .

New features such as the tweet or post reaching 500 characters compared to 280 characters in Twitter, if the account is not verified . “

“ The new application also allows video clips of up to 5 minutes in duration. .

Tough competition

Abdel-Tawab believes that “it is difficult to judge the matter now, with regard to attracting public confidence, especially since the application will apply to the Mita company’s usage policy, which is a more strict policy than Twitter.”

After Musk acquired Twitter, he promised that the app would allow “great freedom of expression through posts, compared to Meta apps.”

It is difficult to predict the future of “Threads” now, especially since it “still lacks some basic features, such as private messages between users.”.

And the expert points out that “the room is still open for Musk to back down from some issues related to harassing users for free on Twitter, and to be content with usage profits and advertisements such as social networks.”.

It is difficult for the new application to destroy the “Twitter” application, because it is easy for any application to add a set of features to attract users again.

In addition, the large number of social networking applications may cause inconvenience to some users, who do not wish to have many applications that share almost the same characteristics..

It is noteworthy that the “Threads” application has become available in the Apple Store and Play Store at 23 pm Wednesday GMT, with active accounts on it for celebrities such as Shakira and Jack Black, in addition to media outlets and platforms such as Hollywood Reporter, Vice and Netflix..

“Let’s get started now. Welcome to Threads,” Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg wrote in his first post on the new app.