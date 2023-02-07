the tape Steven Spielberg presents Indiana with characteristics similar to the protagonist of the 50’s movie. One scene even inspired the way Indiana discovers the ark in the film.

Over the years, we have seen different Peruvians participating in films that have been well received by the public and have even gone as far as Netflix. More than 65 years ago, the singer Zoila Emperatriz Chávarri Castillo, better known as Yma Súmac, participated in “The Secret of the Incas.” This fictional feature film that was filmed in Cusco It was starred by the American actor Charlton Heston, who gave life to Harry Steele. This before his rise to fame for “The Ten Commandments” (1956).

on the tape, John Charles Carter He plays Steele, a treasure hunter working in the imperial city as a tour guide whose dream is to find a mythical Inca treasure with the help of the fragment of the ancient stone map that he possesses.

“india jones“, a franchise that is about to release its fifth film this 2023, tells the story of an adventurous professor willing to get historical relics. After a futile mission, the Government of USA He entrusts him with the search for the Ark of the Covenant, where the Tables of the Law that God gave to Moses are kept.

While this feature film was not a copy, Heston’s character served as the inspiration for Steven Spielberg to create “Indiana Jones”. Not only the adventurous attitude of the protagonist is rescued, but also Steele’s outfit, which is replicated in the character of Spielberg’s production. The hat and leather jacket stand out.

It should be noted that a scene has also attracted attention. It is about the one that inspired the way in which Indiana finds the ark.

Who was Yma Sumac?

Yma Súmac was a Peruvian lyrical singer who was born in 1922, in Callao. However, most of her childhood was spent in the Sierra de Cajamarca. She was the youngest of six children. On September 13, 2022, it was the 100th anniversary of her birth. Her beautiful soprano voice was praised by many.

What other movies were filmed in Cusco?

