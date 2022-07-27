Australian scientist Abbott after 73 years identified the “man from Somerton”

Professor Derek Abbott of the University of Adelaide in Australia said he and American genealogist Collin Fitzpatrick have identified the mysterious “Man from Somerton”. About it writes The Guardian.

For 73 years, the identity of the man whose body was found in 1948 on Somerton Beach, south of Adelaide, remained a mystery and gave rise to many theories. The doctor who performed the autopsy suggested that the man died of heart failure as a result of poisoning. Some believed that the deceased was a spy.

Abbott was able to solve the identity mystery by analyzing the DNA of hairs stuck in a plaster mask that police officers made in the late 1940s. Based on these data, the researchers compiled a complex family tree, consisting of about four thousand names. Among them, experts found Karl Webb, whose death was not registered. Born in 1905 in Melbourne, the alleged Somerton Man was the youngest of six siblings, according to the scholar. Webb was married to Dorothy Robertson, known as Doff Webb.

“We have evidence that he separated from his wife and she moved to South Australia. So, perhaps he came to hunt her down, ”the scientist believes.

The Guardian clarifies that the South Australian police did not release the scientist’s statement or provide an update on the investigation. The professor will be asked to confirm his identification.

The body of an unknown person was found near the dam on Somerton Beach on December 1, 1948. The man was wearing a suit and tie and was believed to be in his 40s or 50s. When the deceased did not find any documents or items that could help identify him. In the man’s hand was a piece of paper crumpled with an inscription in Farsi “tamam shud” (“it’s over”). Fingerprints of the unknown person were sent around the world to establish his identity, but no one identified the man.