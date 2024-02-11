Expert Kiselev said that the “dead bug” exercise strengthens the spine

Fitness expert Sergey Kiselev revealed the secret of the “dead bug” exercise. His words lead “Rules of life”.

Kiselev said that the exercise helps strengthen the spine. He believes the dead bug keeps him mobile and flexible, and helps him learn the right skills to stabilize himself during exercise and heavy lifting.

To perform the “dead bug,” you need to lie on your back with your legs bent 90 degrees. As you exhale, keeping the abdominal muscles tense, you need to straighten the opposite arm and leg, keeping the lumbar spine motionless. As you inhale, you need to return to the starting position and perform the exercise with the other arm and leg.

