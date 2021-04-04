The procession of transporting royal mummies from Tahrir Square to the Museum of Civilization led the latest social networking sites, after the world was dazzled by the method of organization provided by Egypt.

The parade of royal mummies was the most common branding in most Arab countries, as tens of thousands of social media users expressed their joy at this majestic event.

The historical procession transferred 22 royal mummies belonging to the 17th, 18th, 19th and 20th dynasty, including 18 mummies for kings and 4 mummies for queens.

The ceremony witnessed a large number of show movements that dazzled everyone, including the appearance of some people carrying things in their hands that were very similar to crystal dishes, which raised some questions about the secret of her pregnancy.

The Egyptian newspaper “Al-Watan” quoted the archaeological researcher Imad Mahdi as saying that the reason for the appearance of some carrying crystal dishes, during the ceremony of the procession of transporting mummies from Tahrir to the Museum of Egyptian Civilization in Fustat is a representation of the sun disk Ra.

Mahdi explained that the luminous dishes symbolize the disk of the sun, Ra, whose light shines to illuminate the darkness, and that is why it appears in a form that resembles a luminous crystal.

And he went on: “The ancient people used it an important belief that it illuminates the way in front of the procession of kings as a symbol of the light of the sun that shines on Egypt, as it is a symbolism indicating that the Egyptian civilization illuminates the world with the genius of the ancient Egyptians.”

He continued: “The sun, in the belief of the ancient Egyptian, is the one that illuminates and provides him with life. Sunrise means a new birth, and sunset means death, and from here was the city of the dead on the western mainland, where the sun disappears and dies and then rises again on a new day to announce a new life.”