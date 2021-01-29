When I was a kid there were bats in what we Madrilenians call ‘River‘Manzanares, which at the time looked more like a sewer collector. When you crossed the Segovia bridge at night you would see them flapping under the streetlights to have a party of fresh mosquitoes, which was very appreciated by the residents of the neighborhood. I ran into bats again in the two thousand, when they became suspected of having transmitted Ebola and SARS to us (the first SARS; the current one is SARS-CoV-2). The virologist Luis Enjuanes then gave me an important clue: bats are mammals, they fly and bite. What more could a virus ask for? That they are mammals makes them close to us; that they fly allows them to spread a virus and the subject of the bites I do not need to explain.

