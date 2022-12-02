Doha (AFP)

The introduction of the five-substitution rule for the first time in the World Cup finals has made the 22nd edition the substitutes’ edition par excellence, at least so far with reaching the final day of the group stage.

The finals have so far witnessed 22 goals scored by substitutes, six more than the total of the 2018 World Cup in Russia, in the third highest total goals for substitutes in the history of the tournament.

But he is still far from the record achieved in the 2014 edition, “32 goals in all the finals,” whose title was decided by German substitute Mario Gotze at the expense of Lionel Messi and his comrades in the Argentine national team.

The number 32 seems close to reach in this version, which came very close to second place, with 24 goals achieved in 2006 in the World Cup in Germany.

In Brazil in 2014, according to ESPN, the rate of goals scored by substitutes in the entire finals was 19 percent “out of 171 goals,” one percent less than the current edition, in which 106 goals have been scored so far.

The adoption of the five substitutions rule, which began as a temporary measure after the return of competitions after a long hiatus due to the Corona virus, played the main role in this high number.

Last June, the International Football Association Board (IFAB) decided to permanently install the five-substitution rule.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino said at the time that the change in the substitution rule, after it was a maximum of three players per match, came after “strong support from the entire football community,” after his successful experience in many tournaments during the Covid-19 pandemic. .

The governing board of the laws of the game left in October 2021 for each competition the option to adopt the five substitutions or not.

This amendment was determined in May 2020 by “IFAP”, and it was scheduled to continue until the end of 2021 for club competitions and July 31 for international matches, and it was extended until December 31, 2022, after “a global analysis of the current impact of Covid-19 on football.” .

And in conjunction with the adoption of the five substitutions in the global finals, FIFA decided to raise the number of players in each of the formations from 32 to 26 instead of 23, while also allowing a sixth substitution if the match extends to two additional periods.

In the 44 matches played before the final day of the group stage, the five substitutions were used on 51 occasions, including a sixth additional substitution for Iran allowed if a player suffered a concussion.

According to ESPN statistics, four substitutions were made on 27 occasions.

As a result of the five substitutions and the increase in the number of players in the formations, Qatar has the largest number of players in the history of the finals, which imposes on the coaches the problem of trying to satisfy all players and the accompanying instability in the match formations.

England coach Gareth Southgate has previously expressed his doubts about increasing the number of players, saying that there is more “skill” in a 23-man squad, and that the presence of three additional players in each squad can cause some restlessness by unused players.

But the three additional players also give coaches a wider range of options, as the world champions France coach did in his last match in the group stage when he made nine changes to the squad against Tunisia and then used his five substitutions during the match in an attempt to equalize without success. endeavor.

The reason for the high record contribution of the reserves is also due to the minutes counted as lost time, which made the 90 minutes a mere virtual number.

In England’s 6-2 victory over Iran, the two teams played 117 minutes after adding a total of 27 extra minutes (10 in the first half and 27 in the second).

An explanation for this can be found in the words of the Italian head of the FIFA Referees Committee, Pierluigi Collina, who declared that the referees would be “very attentive” to the actual playing time.

He explained, “We want to avoid matches in which the actual play is 42, 43, 44 minutes. Therefore, lost time in substitutions (players), penalty kicks, celebrations (by scoring), treatment or of course the video assistant referee (VAR) must be compensated.

The former Italian referee added, “Celebrations can sometimes last 90 seconds, this time must be compensated,” with the aim of “respecting the spectators and viewers behind the television screens.”

It can be said that thinking about substitutes has changed. After they were often used as a tactical tool, to replace an injured player, or to waste time, they became an effective element in changing the outcome of the match for some teams by exploiting the exhausted defenses of the opposing team.

Bench goals in the 2022 World Cup

England’s Marcus Rashford against Iran

England’s Jack Grealish against Iran

Dutchman Davy Claassen against Senegal

Japan’s Ritsu Doan against Germany

Japan’s Takuma Asano against Germany

Spaniard Carlos Soler against Costa Rica

Spaniard Alvaro Morata vs Costa Rica

Portugal’s Rafael Leao against Ghana

Ghanaian Ousmane Bockari against Portugal

Qatari Mohamed Muntari against Senegal

Senegalese Bamba Dieng vs Qatar

Iranian Roozbeh Chashmi vs Wales

Senegalese Vincent Aboubakar vs Serbia

Spaniard Alvaro Morata against Germany

German Niklas Volkrog against Spain

Moroccan Zakaria Abou Khollal against Belgium

Croatian Lovro Mayer against Canada

Argentine Enso Fernandez against Mexico

Germany’s Kai Havertz against Japan “two goals”

Germany’s Niklas Volkrug against Japan

Japan’s Ritsu Doan against Spain