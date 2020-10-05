Highlights: The Great Sphinx of the famous Egyptian city of Giza is buried with many secrets inside it.

The Sphinx is a fictitious animal whose body is like a lion’s and its mouth is like a woman’s.

This Sphinx statue is believed to protect the pyramids at Giza.

The Great Sphinx of the famous Giza city of Egypt is buried with many secrets inside it. The curtain is now slowly rising from these mysterious mysteries. The Sphinx is a fictitious animal whose body is like a lion’s and its mouth is like a woman’s. This Sphinx is believed to protect the Egyptian pyramids. Now archaeologists have found a network of tunnels under the Sphinx, which has increased the hope of finding precious treasures under it.

According to the Daily Express report, the country’s former minister and Egyptian history expert Dr. Zahi Havas has reportedly admitted that three tunnels have been found under the Sphinx. Last year, Dr Havas underwent an excavation which revealed the way to enter these tunnels and these tunnels are connected to many huge and natural caves which are just below the pyramid.

‘Archaeologists are constantly digging under the Sphinx’

Historian Bethany Hughes has revealed that archaeologists are constantly digging under the Sphinx. It is because of this that he is getting many such evidences that it seems that there are many chambers and tunnels under the pyramid. He said that there is a deep hole at the bottom of the sphinx ask that is believed to be connected to a huge chamber. Bethany said there is also another small chamber.

Bethany said that we have no idea what the work of these chambers is but it is a mystery and researchers are trying to solve it. And many hope that the tunnels beneath the Sphinx may lead us to a new treasure that has not yet been discovered. He said that the Sphinx protects the ancient secret of Egypt. However, Dr. Havas says that he does not expect that something valuable will be found from here.