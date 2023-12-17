The Secret of Monkey Island it was finally converted on Commodore 64 . Yes, you understood correctly. Let's say it's the game you don't expect at the end of 2023. Naturally it was published free of charge and so far the rights holders have had nothing to complain about. After all, it would be difficult for anyone to monetize a C64 version of the game.

The 8-bit secret

Developed among others by Ron Gilbert, Tim Schafer and Dave Grossman, The Secret of Monkey Island is an adventure dating back to 1990 that made history, so much so that it recently received a new official chapter.

The Commodore 64 version is a bit cumbersome (basically you can't interact with the graphics, but only through a series of text menus) and has some limitations, but it's still really playable. Compromises are inevitable, considering the quality of the original even on 16-bit systems.

That said, if you're interested, you can play it via emulators or try running it on the original hardware. You find it here.