I don’t make to-do lists, because I remember later. Florestan.

For years, the Soviet Union supplied Fidel Castro’s regime with oil in the face of the US blockade. Then, when the iron curtain fell, Hugo Chávez, and after his death, Nicolás Maduro, attended to him.

Mexico was never completely alien. In the government of José López Portillo (1976-82), when the Campeche oil boom was booming, he supported the Cuban to the point of sending the then director of Pemex, Jorge Díaz Serrano, to reconfigure the remains of its most important refinery and also supported with oil. With Carlos Salinas the back, that returned with Andrés Manuel López Obrador to the point of surpassing Moscow as its main supplier.

In this stage, López Obrador who has an intimate but public relationship with Miguel Díaz-Canel, was their guest of honor and speaker at the ceremony on September 16, 2021decided to supply it, but with gasoline, given its inability to refine, and so The first information surfaced of tanker ships carrying fuel to the island. In June, it sent, free of charge, 350 thousand barrels and another 700 thousand in July, according to Bloomberg.

This did not enter the public conversation until the chancellor Alicia Barcenavisiting the United States, declared that the López Obrador government was considering charging Cuba for the gasoline donations it made through the International Development Cooperation Agencywhich add up eighty million dollars at the international prices of those days, which is nothing for the debt of Pemexmore than 105 billion dollars, and its production and export levels, but it is a lot to keep secret, as far as I remember.

RETAILS

1. JAUJA.- While Mexico has become the most dangerous territory for migrants in the world, Its border with the United States is the most lethal and the number of undocumented immigrants exceeds all records on record.the Secretary of the Interior, Luisa María Alcaldepresented yesterday to the deputies the version 4-T of this humanitarian and government crisis. We’re doing pretty well. That is the vision of his boss who therefore avoids the crisis;

2. DATES.- In the midst of the violation of electoral laws, the INE brought forward the start of the pre-campaigns to November 5but yesterday the electoral court returned it to the third week. And all, I insist, in the simulation of the pre-campaigns that are not pre-campaigns and of the pre-candidates who are not pre-candidates; and

3. CRIME.- Mexico was the second worst country of the six evaluated in terms of childhood vaccination where Only six out of ten minors have their full vaccination schedule and there is a permanent shortage. Ah! but López-Gatell, who one day will have to be held accountable, is Morena’s pre-candidate for the government of Mexico City.

See you tomorrow, but in private.

More from the same author: