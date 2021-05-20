Cairo (Union)

A source close to the family of the late Egyptian artist Samir Ghanem confirmed that his wife, the star Dalal Abdel Aziz, did not know the news of the death of her husband, the late artist, who was approved by her earlier today, Thursday.

According to the sources who spoke to the local Egyptian newspaper “The Seventh Day”, the reason for concealing the news is the deterioration of Dalal Abdel Aziz’s health condition, as she is currently in hospital for treatment, after she was infected with the Coronavirus.

The media, Rami Radwan, the husband of the late artist’s daughter, announced that the funeral of Samir Ghanem will take place from the Mosque of the Field Marshal Tantawi after Friday prayers, tomorrow, and that his body will be buried inside the family cemetery.

And his family decided to only receive condolences at the cemeteries as part of the precautionary measures to confront the emerging corona virus.