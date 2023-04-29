On the night of Friday, November 13, 2015, at least four armed terrorists entered the Bataclan venue in Paris during a concert by the group rock hard American Eagles of Death Metal. They fired into the public and finished off many of the wounded, leaving 90 dead in their wake. The macro process for that attack and others that were synchronized that day in other parts of the French capital (130 murders in total), started in the fall of 2021 and lasted for 10 months. French writer Emmanuel Carrère covered the trial for The New Observer in some chronicles that EL PAÍS also published and that are now published in a book, under the title V13. judicial chroniclewith interesting unpublished texts now added, which together speak of victims and relatives, but also of the dark motivations of those who embraced terror.

Also featured this week is the monumental biographical work of Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin on american prometheus, which exposes the rise and fall of Robert Oppenheimer, leader of the Manhattan Project and thus known as the father of the atomic bomb. Other essays reviewed are The invisible Spain, in which Sergio C. Fanjul makes a complete X-ray of poverty and its structural causes, focuses on the victims of inequality and does not forget to question the perverse logic of aporophobia, the fear of the poor; either Athens 403. A choral history, by Vincent Azoulay and Paulin Ismard, about how the Greeks solved the full stop laws in Athens after their defeat in the Peloponnesian War; or also A good lifein which Robert Waldinger and Marc Schulz try to unravel the secrets of happiness.

Lastly, experts from babeliaalso review this week the 24th volume of hall of lost stepsthe colossal diary of Andrés Trapiello, titled we were others; the wonderful novel the last sunsetby Gustavo Martin Garzo; and Waiting for the King of Spainthe curious volume published in 1976 by the American poet Diane Wakoski.

The biography of the leader of the Manhattan Project, who developed the atomic bomb, compiles 30 years of research on Robert Oppenheimer, the scientist who put his talents at the service of the ultimate weapon. Criticism of Javier Sampedro The writer publishes ‘Eramos otros’, the entertaining twenty-fourth installment of his diaries, one of the most unusual and tenacious narrative endeavors in Spanish literature. Criticism by Jordi Gracia. The author narrates how the memory of a movie leads a doctor to a new professional destination, and there she pours into her diary her existential doubts and an irrepressible passion that disturbs her. Criticism of Ana Rodríguez Fischer. See also The Half Marathon in the name of solidarity returns to Genoa: 3 thousand participants. Three Kenyan runners on the podium The Californian poet published in 1937 a curious book whose title refers to a kind of prince charming, taken from a fairy book. Criticism by Ángel Rupérez. The authors reflect on how the full stop laws were solved in Athens after its defeat in the Peloponnesian War. Criticism of Manel García. The largest study on human development claims to have found the secret to happiness. But it raises some doubts. Criticism of Lola Galán An essay that testifies to an uncomfortable reality, confirms the figures of inequality and reflects on its structural causes. Criticism by Jordi Amat. With vigorous and even cruel language, this volume contains the chronicles of the writer on the trial against the perpetrators of the attack on the Bataclan club. Criticism of Juan Luis Cebrián.

You can follow BABELIA on Facebook and Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.