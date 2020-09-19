American scientists have unraveled the secret of deep sleep by developing a quantitative model of changes in brain activity as a child grows and showed for the first time how sleep function changes with age. The research is published in the journal Science Advances.

Scientists, together with neuroscientists at the University of California at Los Angeles, have built a mathematical model of the evolution of brain function in children from birth to fifteen years. The model takes into account parameters such as the metabolic rate of the brain, brain volume, and the time spent in REM sleep.

As a result, it was found that at about the age of two and a half years, the basic function of sleep changes: from building the infrastructure of the brain to repairing it and cleaning it from damage every day. During this period, REM sleep phases in children are shortened and its duration decreases.

As the scientists explained, it is during REM sleep or deep sleep that the structures that connect neurons to each other are built and strengthened – synapses. At this time, the most vivid dreams occur. Thus, the brain does not sleep, and the neurons interact with each other.

Experts urged not to wake babies during the REM sleep phase, as at this time the brain is reorganizing. Then, throughout a person’s life, slow-wave sleep, which is responsible for recovery, will prevail.

Earlier, therapist Irina Yartseva advised Russians to switch to an autumn sleep regimen in order to maintain vigor and health. She recommended going to bed no later than ten o’clock in the evening to get up early and get enough sleep. She noted that in this mode, a person will not get sick and he will have a high working capacity.