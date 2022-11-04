The secret of circadian rhythms: why some organs are lazy at night and active during the day

There is a biological clock that marks the beat of human life. Knotted to the wrist of the hypothalamus, in the depths of the brain, the so-called central clock synchronizes and translates what time it is to the rest of the organism. Because behind closed doors, night is not the same as day, 10 in the morning or 5 in the afternoon: neither the cells do the same nor the tissues behave the same. In the body there are circadian rhythms, biological changes that follow a 24-hour cycle, and the central clock, together with the small independent chronometers of the tissues, anticipate and prepare the cells for what is to come, such as eating at noon or go to sleep at night. Having a biological clock on time and to the point is vital; that it fails, is late or stops, can lead to the appearance of diseases.

In practice, the central clock is a set of 20,000 neurons with small molecular clocks that are coordinated as one from the evolutionary experience of living in the same ecosystem for millions of years and through the light that reaches them through the retina: depending on the time of day, some proteins or others are activated or expressed more and they communicate with the rest of the clocks of the peripheral organs of the body so that they act accordingly, explains Antonia Tomás-Loba, head of the Circadian Rhythm Group and Cancer of the University of Murcia. “65 million years ago evolution knitted our circadian genes as diurnal animals. We are the product of adaptation to the environment and an example is the circadian rhythms, which anticipate the cyclical changes that occur daily: at night, for example, they prepare our liver so that it knows that we are not going to eat and that it does not have to metabolize anything. A liver at night and during the day is not the same, ”she exemplifies.

Locked in a nuclear bunker, completely isolated, without external light or clock, was, for 10 days, the former member of the British Royal Navy, Aldo Kane. He was an experiment to see how their circadian rhythms were regulated, without external variables (such as light or social schedules). Only the natural memory of his central clock was within his grasp. Nothing more. And according to Juan Antonio Madrid, a researcher at the Laboratory of Chronobiology and Sleep at the University of Murcia, who participated in the project, the result was that his sleep was delayed a few minutes each day: his biological clock generated cycles of more than 24 hours. . As soon as he was again exposed to various synchronizing cues, such as the sound of the alarm clock or the turning on of the light, his rhythms fell back into order.

The central clock is set, above all, by sunlight: this stimulus enters through the retina, lands in the suprachiasmatic nucleus of the hypothalamus —where this main biological chronometer resides— and, depending on the moment, certain proteins or others: BMAL and CLOCK are the morning ones, they go to the DNA of the cells and activate certain genes to notify what time of day it is; in the afternoon, PER and CRIE break through, increase their concentration in the cells and block the activity of BMAL and CLOCK until the next morning. All this process serves to indicate the time of day, the cycle of sleep and wakefulness (when to sleep or wake up) or other metabolic and behavioral processes of the human being.

That is why it is a bad idea, experts explain, to confuse the clock and expose the organism to light from the computer, for example, late at night: “At 12 at night, if I am working with blue light [de los dispositivos electrónicos], my central clock understands that it is daytime and tells my liver clock, for example. At that moment, a molecular conflict occurs, because I am sending it information that desynchronizes the clocks”, points out Tomás-Loba. A scientific review, published in the journal Chronobiology International in 2015, warned that the impact of exposure to artificial light at night suppresses melatonin secretion, increases sleep onset latency and increases alertness. This circadian dysregulation, she added, could also have negative effects “on psychological, cardiovascular and metabolic functions.”

“At 12 at night, if I am working with blue light, my central clock understands that it is daytime and a molecular conflict occurs, because I am sending it information that desynchronizes the clocks” Antonia Tomás-Loba, University of Murcia

Beyond light, Madrid indicates that there are other “synchronizers” that also help fine-tune the central clock. “In addition to environmental time, which is the natural light and dark cycle, there is social time: time habits, such as going to work or social contacts, help to synchronize. The other synchronizer is metabolic time, such as meal times, which help control the clocks of the digestive tract or the liver”, he specifies. A study in mice published last week in the science magazine pointed out precisely that synchronizing food with the circadian clock mitigates obesity: animals that ate during the active phases of their circadian cycle burned more calories, reducing the risk of developing obesity.

circadian jet lag

In the absence of light, the clock slightly desynchronizes, but does not stop: as it happened to Kane, the circadian rhythms continue to work, although less precisely. The famous jet lag is another example of this, says Salvador Aznar Benitah, head of the Stem Cell and Cancer Laboratory at the Barcelona Institute for Biomedical Research (IRB): “If the circadian rhythm only responded to light conditions, when landing in another Instead, our clock would adjust to the new time zone. But this does not happen: at the beginning, there is a mismatch, although it is temporary and after a while, the internal clock aligns itself with the new light conditions”.

The central clock is in turn synchronized with the independent clocks in the tissues. Like the conductor of an orchestra, the stopwatch in the hypothalamus marks the rhythm of the day and notifies the body of the time. Aznar gives an example with skin cells: “circadian rhythms They prepare the body for what is about to happen. During strong sunlight hours, for example, the skin has to deal with ultraviolet light and has protection mechanisms with the activation of melanocytes, which is like putting on sunscreen before going out in the sun. Every morning, the skin cell clock goes ahead and activates the melanocytes [temprano, antes de entrar en contacto directo con la luz solar]. In the afternoon, the internal clock of the cells knows that it is not necessary to activate the genes that turn on the melanocytes and that activity of the skin stops”.

Each fabric has its autonomous clock, it does not need anyone to tell it what to do Salvador Aznar Benitah, Institute of Biomedical Research

The researcher published in 2019 in Magazine Cell that tissue clocks are autonomous from the central clock: “Each tissue has your autonomous watchYou don’t need anyone to tell you what to do. That autonomy conferred a longevity advantage, so there wouldn’t be a domino effect if one failed. The central clock has the function of coordinating them all, so that everyone knows what time it is. And if that coordination fails, errors or mutations accumulate.”

The pancreas also changes in 24 hours, adds Madrid. “He is lazy at night and very active during the day,” she synthesizes. “When you take sugar at night, the pancreas responds poorly because it does not produce enough insulin and the effect of what it produces is not the same as that of what would be produced during the day.” Why? The changes in the organs are not arbitrary, they make sense: “During the night, our body is programmed to save glucose and maintain stable levels during the long fasting period between dinner and breakfast,” explains the chronobiologist. And this saving is achieved, among other things, thanks to the fact that the tissues that use glucose as fuel to feed their cells, become more resistant to the effects of insulin, which is the hormone that works as a key to introduce that glucose into the cells. All these changes, remember Madrid, are programmed by the body’s biological clocks.

Chronodisruptions

That’s why, disturbances in those circadian rhythms in our clocks are harmful to the body. “We have three times that govern our chronobiology: the internal time, which is the time that our cells feel as a product of having adapted to the ecosystem where we live; the external one, which is that of sunlight and artificial light; and the social one, which is the time we go to work or eat. If they are out of sync, a molecular and physiological imbalance called chronodisruption appears”, explains Tomás-Loba.

His team, for example, is studying the health impact of social jet lag, which is the delay in sleep schedules between weekdays and holidays: in a study on mice, those who slept and woke up later than usual on weekends, they found that these changes affect their metabolism: “The molecular clock of various organs was asynchronous, those handles did not know what time it was. And that influenced its functioning, like the immune system, ”he explains. various studies reported that prolonged night work is associated with a higher risk of some hormone-dependent tumors, such as breast or prostate tumors.

We have three times that govern our chronobiology: the interior of our cells; the external of light; and the social

In real life, the biological clock begins to fail between the ages of 45 and 50, Aznar points out. “We understand the functioning of the clock well, but we are still in its infancy when it comes to knowing how they are synchronized between the different tissues. And if we understood why the clock is messed up, we would find therapeutic ways to modulate it”, he predicts.

Tomás-Loba points out several triggers, internal and external, that lead to a deregulation of the clock: “Light is the most studied, but also food, for example, is a daily gesture and eating at 12 noon is not the same as at four in the morning. Exercise is also important: we have to move during the day because we are diurnal mammals. Noise is another clear chronodisruptor, although there is much more to study about the latter”.

Madrid, which has just published the book Chronobiology. A guide to discover your biological clock (Editorial Platform), clarifies that the chronodisruptions they are alterations maintained over time, not punctual. “With age, the biological clock deteriorates and contacts with external synchronizers are altered. In young people, the factors of chronodisruption are external: we find that the synchronizers to which they are exposed are misaligned. For example, a lot of light at night, snacking between meals without meal times or a sedentary lifestyle”, he adds. Diseases and disturbances of circadian rhythms are also communicating vessels: “A mismatch in the clock can cause a disease to progress or appear, such as depressive disorders, memory problems, insomnia, reproductive disorders… But there are also pathologies, such as chronic kidney disease, sleep apnea or uncompensated type II diabetes, which produce chronodisruptions”.

The good thing about the desynchronization of the clocks, yes, is that it can be recovered. And the chronodisruptions are reversible if the individual is re-exposed to the appropriate synchronizers. The problem, Tomás-Luba adds, is when individuals are chronically exposed to stimuli that desynchronize the three times. “We are at a time when we do not listen to the body: we have a peak of hunger at 12 in the morning, but we eat at three in the afternoon. We are losing synchronization with our ecosystem”, warns Tomás-Loba. In the end, the experts consulted insist, as a species, the human being is the result of an evolutionary process with nature as a point of reference, “and the relationship with nature is being lost,” laments Madrid.

