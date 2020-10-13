The celebrity makeup artist has shared the secrets he used while working with celebrities over the age of 40. The Daily Mail reports.

According to the material, American stylist Riku Campo has 30 years of experience in the field of beauty and has collaborated with 48 and 59-year-old actresses Gwyneth Paltrow and Meg Ryan, as well as 51-year-old model Rachel Hunter and 54-year-old fashion model Cindy Crawford.

According to the specialist, after reaching the age of 40, wrinkles in women become more noticeable, as the skin loses its elasticity and becomes more flabby. In addition, they often suffer from hyperpigmentation – the appearance of dark spots on the face, neck, chest and arms.

Due to these changes, Kampu advised adult readers to change their approach to their daily makeup. So, to make the face visually younger, it is necessary to curl the eyelashes with tongs and paint them with mascara, as well as apply brown shades to the eyelids, thereby creating the illusion of shadow under the eyebrow: this way the eyes look more open. In this case, it is better not to use eyeshadows with glitters and lip gloss.

In addition, the makeup artist recommended changing dietary habits and adding various useful supplements to the diet, especially vitamins C, A, B5, D, E, K. They are found in meat, dairy products, eggs, avocados, cereals, fish, lemons, and also vegetables, nuts and liver. In addition, the expert suggested that women take retinoids in pill form or purchase cosmetics with these substances in the composition.

According to the publication, women over 40 years old must use sunscreen, even in the winter season. Kampu also talked about the benefits of facial massage. It is noted that it prevents the appearance of fine wrinkles and smoothes existing skin irregularities.

In October 2019, the secret of Cindy Crawford’s youth was revealed. It turned out that in the morning the model spends time in the home sauna, which prevents her from developing wrinkles.