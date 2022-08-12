A great coach and a great person. Here’s how I would define Carlo Ancelotti. Then we can stay here to discuss technique, tactics, schemes and all those matters there, but at the base of his success there is his character and there is the immense football knowledge of him. We certainly do not discover Carlo’s skill now, but I must admit that he is amazing me: with Real Madrid he is achieving great results in an environment that is not easy and showing a good game. This means that he has skills and a work culture that few can boast.