Scientists at Massachusetts General Hospital have uncovered how the protein amyloid beta, which plays a key role in the development of Alzheimer’s disease, is produced. Until now, the exact causes of this incurable and fatal form of dementia, which has become widespread throughout the world, remained a mystery to researchers. In a new scientific work, the results of which are published in the journal Cell Reports, it is shown that beta-amyloid is formed in the axons of neurons and other cellular structures involved in the transmission of nerve impulses.

Previous studies have shown that beta amyloid is formed when a higher fatty acid residue is attached to its precursor (amyloid precursor protein, APP) in a process called palmitation. 40 percent of beta-amyloid is produced inside axons, long outgrowths of nerve cells that carry impulses across the synapse to short outgrowths (dendrites) of neighboring cells.

Related materials

To transport important proteins outside, the cell uses rafts – special sections of the membrane (in this case, the endoplasmic reticulum), inside which many cellular functions are controlled. Rafts include mitochondria-associated ER membranes (MAMs) – regions of the reticulum that are associated with the mitochondria that supply the cell with energy. MAMs are able to move within the axon in the form of membrane vesicles, and the mitochondria within them support the functioning of synapses.

In the study, the researchers used three-dimensional cultures of nerve cells that serve as a primitive model of the brain affected by Alzheimer’s disease. They performed a biochemical analysis to identify the precursor of beta-amyloid and its palmitated form (palAPP), and also studied the behavior of MAM within axons. It turned out that it is MAM that helps deliver palAPP to the cell surface, where the protein is released as beta-amyloid. MAM performs this function exclusively in axons, where beta-amyloid causes most of the damage.

Using a drug that blocks the sigma-1 receptor (S1R), which is involved in the assembly of MAM, the scientists were able to dramatically reduce the production of the pathogenic protein. Thus, S1R may serve as a convenient target for therapy that slows down or arrests the early stage of Alzheimer’s disease, in which it is believed by experts that treatment can still be effective.