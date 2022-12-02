It is called Carderock Division of Naval Surface Warfare Center and is located in Maryland, near the city of Carderock. This Navy Center of Excellence for Ships and Naval Systems is responsible for maritime technology for the US Navy. About 2,000 people work between scientists, engineers and support staff. Their primary mission is to improve all technical aspects of the performance of ships, submarines, boats and vehicles. The facility was formerly known as the David W. Taylor Naval Ship Research and Development Center and was later renamed the David Taylor Research Center (DTRC) in 1987, later becoming the Carderock Division of the Naval Surface Warfare Center in 1992. The facility, along 109 meters long and 73 wide, it contains about 45 million and 424 thousand liters of water and is used to evaluate the manoeuvrability, stability and control of scale models.

#secret #ocean #created #United #States