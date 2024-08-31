EL PAÍS offers the América Futura section for free for its daily and global informative contribution on sustainable development. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

After spending six months exploring Chile in 1998, Germans Vreni Häussermann and Günter Försterra, then biology students at the University of Munich, went underwater in Caleta Gonzalo, near the Comau Fjord in the Los Lagos region, 1,200 kilometres south of Santiago. They were looking for sea anemones, but 25 metres below the water, in a darkness resembling night, they discovered with their flashlight a vertical wall covered with cold-water corals, white, orange and yellow.

They corresponded to the species Desmophyllum dianthusa type of coral with fragile tentacles one or two centimetres long that moved like the fingers of a hand. The discovery defied all logic. These corals, which could live for more than a hundred years, were only known at depths of more than 4,000 metres.

They were living archives, essential for marine biodiversity, and key to understanding climate change due to their capacity for adaptation. Finding them at a depth of just a few metres was inconceivable. Until that day.

“Nobody believed us,” recalls Häussermann, now an associate professor at the Universidad San Sebastián in Puerto Montt. “We took samples and wanted to ask permission to send them to be identified, but nobody knew what they were and, without that identification, they wouldn’t give you permission to take them out of the country. In Chile, there was no one who could identify them.”

A vertical wall of Desmophyllum dianthus. Juan Pablo Espinoza

After exploring the Chilean coast, Häussermann and Försterra confirmed that only in the waters of northern Patagonia did this species of coral flourish in abundance like a carpet of tentacles, providing “a forest of marine animals, a habitat that functions like a forest on land, an ecosystem engineer,” says Häussermann.

This discovery has sparked a global scientific race to unravel its mystery, transforming this remote region into a focus of international interest. The area has become a natural laboratory for the study of this species, and has captivated scientists such as British Rhian Waller, a professor at the University of Gothenburg and a deep-sea ecologist, famous for her pioneering studies on coral reproduction, who have traveled to Chile to study them.

The discovery led Häussermann to later lead the then nascent San Ignacio del Huinay Foundation, a scientific research center located in the Comau fjord. This institution was the one that motivated the protection of the area through the decree which in 2010 named it a Protected Coastal Marine Area (Amcp).

While this designation gives indefinite protection to the area, Häussermann warns that the main threat to the species in the area remains. He is referring to salmon farming, Chile’s second largest source of exports. In the Los Lagos region, the heart of the country’s aquaculture industry, Häussermann notes that concessions for this practice have continued, even in protected areas.

Cormorant Barge in Comau. Muriel Alarcon

Surviving in extreme conditions

Although studies cannot confirm that salmon farming is the only risk to the cold-water corals of the Comau Fjord, the German pair of scientists have evidenced how the increase in salmon production in the area “has intensified the nutrients in the water, sedimentation and has triggered the frequency and severity of algal blooms”, phenomena in which an explosive growth of algae occurs in the water. Although these events, also known as algal blooms, “are natural, they have been aggravated by ocean warming caused by climate change and eutrophication”, explains Häussermann, referring to the excess of nutrients in the system. bloom They can dramatically reduce oxygen in the water, which has contributed to mass coral die-offs in Comau, “as well as the reduction of species like shrimp, anemones and rock crabs,” he adds. For Waller, who has witnessed the impact underwater, “it’s really difficult to work in an ecosystem that excites you incredibly and see it being impacted right in front of your eyes.”

However, the relationship between salmon farming and the deterioration of corals is a matter of debate. “The factors that can affect an ecosystem are multifactorial,” says Esteban Ramírez, general manager of the Salmon Technological Institute (Intesal), of SalmonChile, the trade association that represents that industry in Chile. “Studies in the Comau fjord have shown degradation or loss of coral areas, but their causes have not been determined. In fact, research by (Häussermann and Waller) points to climate change and —specifically— also to volcanic activity as possible causes, including salmon farming as an anthropogenic factor, but the latter in the context of assumptions or unproven hypotheses,” he says. He adds: “The evidence that we know does not point in that direction.”

A year ago, Chile enacted the SBAP Lawthe Biodiversity and Protected Areas Service Act, a regulation that could be key to the protection of vulnerable ecosystems such as the Comau Fjord. According to Felipe Perillán, a member of FIMA, an organization of lawyers working on environmental protection, the law “generates an integrated system to manage biodiversity and the sustainable management of protected areas led by a body specifically designated for this purpose,” which includes “measures for the supervision and control of activities that threaten these ecosystems that (although) should have always existed, this should help to improve them.”

Desmophyllum dianthus corals do not build reefs. Vreni Häussermann

Although this law has found since its origin resistance in the salmon industrywhich is feared to eliminate salmon farming in protected areas in the future, still requires regulations, “it needs to be implemented and (have) the necessary financial resources to execute public policies for biodiversity conservation,” warns Felipe Paredes, director of protected areas campaigns for Oceana, an organization that promotes marine conservation.

Meanwhile, Häussermann is steadily making progress, revealing discoveries about a species that is key to the future of the oceans. Today, he is leading a pioneering investigation into the study of the reproduction of this species. Among his collaborators are Waller and the Chilean marine biologist Ignacia Acevedo-Romo, a thesis student at the Catholic University of Valparaíso.

Last month, Waller and Acevedo-Romo spent three weeks in a laboratory in Ancud, Chiloé, in Los Lagos, observing Desmophyllum dianthusThey examined their spawning—the process of releasing eggs and sperm—and conducted experiments to better understand their larval development, feeding, settlement, and growth.

“When we think about conservation of cold-water corals and specific areas, we need to know where the larvae come from, when they are produced in the year and where they go, where these populations are connected,” Waller explains.

They also investigated the impact of climate change on these corals and their larvae, and concluded that, surprisingly, the larvae showed greater resistance than expected. “The theory said they would die, but that was not the case. The results suggest that the species could be adapting better to acidification,” says Acevedo-Romo, referring to the simulated conditions in the laboratory, with a low pH and increasing temperature, anticipating the possible scenario that climate change could impose on the ocean in the middle and end of this century.

Studying how marine animals react in more acidic waters, says Häussermann, is key to understanding the mechanisms that allow them to adapt and survive. “Understanding which factors corals can withstand and which they cannot helps to identify their weaknesses,” he explains.

Despite the resilience shown in the experiments, Acevedo-Romo stresses the urgent need for greater protection: “If corals remain unprotected and face the conditions projected for the future, they will not survive. Their disappearance would cause a drastic change, an imbalance in the ecosystem that is home to so many other species.”

Oceanographer Darinka Pecarevic and Juan Pablo Espinoza, in Huinay, in the Los Lagos Region, Chile. Muriel Alarcon

Knowledge to protect

Before Häussermann arrived in the area, local fisherman Boris Hernández, born in Comau and a third-generation settler, admits that corals were not valued. “They could get tangled in the longlines, but the risk they were put in by not thinking about protecting them was not considered,” he says. “The worst mistakes are made by not knowing.” Now, Hernández is one of the few residents who helps the scientists, guiding them on his Cormorán barge, equipped with a smokestack.

He, who knows exactly where there are cold water coral walls in Comau, has witnessed the decline of species in the area over the last five decades. “Today, nobody works with pelillo (algae) here in this sector, there is very little. As for fish, sea bass is quite scarce,” he laments.

However, salmon farming is not the only factor that has damaged the seabed: “After fishing, fishermen leave their equipment behind, which gets caught, forming a cemetery of waste,” he says, pointing to a coral threaded with a monofilament, a typical fisherman’s waste. “There is so much decomposing material under water that sometimes things like potato sacks or clothes get caught in it,” he adds.

Hernández also remembers how, half a century ago, “winter was very harsh, and summer and spring were as they should be. Today everything is shorter, but more intense: the rains are more torrential, the heat stronger,” he says.

Boris Hernández in Cormorant holding a coral pierced by a monofilament. Muriel Alarcon

It was after twenty consecutive days of clear skies that, in 2021, the most recent one occurred bloom of algae blooms in Comau, which still haunts him. “It caused hectares of stained sea,” he recalls with horror. “The bad smell was unbreathable.”

This event, adds Juan Pablo Espinoza, a marine biologist and scientific diver who has been part of the San Ignacio del Huinay Foundation for six years, “affected the gills of many salmonid fish and drowned them.” After this episode, the San Ignacio del Huinay Foundation equipped itself with sophisticated sensors to measure essential climate variables, temperature, salinity, pH, oxygen and nutrients on a monthly basis underwater to understand what affects these large-scale algae bloom episodes, which have become increasingly recurrent.

Although Häussermann no longer heads the Huinay Foundation, his underwater studies and photos adorn the walls of the building. “He has a legacy,” says Espinoza, who has collected Desmophyllum dianthus for his research and spends fourteen-day shifts monitoring the ocean. During his long stays, Espinoza has confirmed that since 2021 several salmon farms have abandoned the fjord as a precaution. In this time, he says, no incidents have occurred either. bloom of algae of such intensity.