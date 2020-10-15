A dog walks in the middle of the shacks at the back of the house where the Kikos clan had their drug outlet. DAVID EXPOSITO /

After winning a bar tournament, what’s next? A regional award. The next thing is to seek national glory. Once reached, is there more horizon? Kiko Hernández, born in the marginality of shanty towns, wanted to explore the limits of the world, at least his own. Where no one he knew had gone before. He was close to getting it.

The story begins in a bar in Vallecas, Triple 20. The name of the place refers to darts, the owner’s favorite hobby. The place, with a modern and cozy air, is full of automatic targets and life-size photographs of the best players in this sport. Kiko turned this business, which opened in 2016, into a club for darts fans, although breakfasts and meals are also offered for local people. Three paper newspapers rest on the counter for customers to browse. The wooden shelves that hang on the walls do not fit another trophy. Several dozen more are stacked on the second floor, mostly made of brass. There, next to the bathrooms, there is a locked door. It has a sign: “Private.” That must be his office.

From that small office above the bar he organized tournaments and leagues between bars in which little by little the team he sponsored was imposing itself. It was made up of its workers, also fans of darts. They wore plaid blue when competing. Often they went on a route through Spain. Some of the club members remember those days as the best of their lives. Kiko, ambitious and visionary, enlisted in this dynamic the best player in Spain, a Portuguese named José Oliveira de Sousa.

Last year, Olivera de Sousa was ready to compete internationally. To make the leap, he needed to remove his PDC card (Professional Darts Corporation). That means playing in London, Berlin, Las Vegas. We are talking about millionaire prizes, games broadcast on television. No more brass cups, this is Major League Baseball. And Kiko, at 48, wanted to catch that train. “I discussed it with Kiko and she helped me pay for the card. Throughout the season we would share expenses and benefits, 50%. I also advertised his business ”, says De Sousa by phone. One of his shirts dedicated to Kiko hangs in a place of honor at Triple 20.

That was Kiko’s public life, that of a business owner and manager of an international darts promise. The hidden part, the one that not everyone knew, such as Sousa, was his side as a drug lord. For a few years he led the largest criminal organization in the city. His was the building in the Cañada Real in which the largest quantity of drugs, coca and heroin was sold directly to the consumer. But he was more than just a merchant. Kiko, described as someone charismatic, exerted a powerful influence on the members of his band. In his honor, they called themselves the Kikos.

In Las Vegas, no one knew his name yet. But in the universe in which he grew up, a sector of the Cañada Real next to the landfill where drugs are sold, he was a celebrity. “He was more famous than Billy the Kid,” a local scrap dealer says of him. The man emphasizes conjugating the verb in the past. The Kikos, who share a name with the followers of the Neocatechumenal Way Catholic movement, whose leader is another Kiko, Kiko Argüello, also with a pronounced gift of people, were dismantled by the National Police a week ago. They arrested 14 people, including Kiko and Yolanda, her partner, and they walled up the building that served as a drug supermarket.

The business runs in the family. His brother Juan José and his sister-in-law Adela Motos were the leaders of Los Gordos, the best-known clan that has ever existed in Madrid. The marriage, supported by cousins, nephews, children, grandchildren, built a true drug empire. In their day they were feared. They owned the main points of sale. They handled the traffic of the cundas, the shared cars that leave Madrid towards the landfill area, unload the drug addicts at the points of sale and then return them home.

The police finished off the Gordos in 2012. The couple recently got out of jail. According to them, rehabilitated. In a TVE research program, The hour of the 1, Adela and Juan José assure that they have left the world of crime behind. Ricardo Hernández, son of the couple, nicknamed The ball, appears in that report talking about the days when he was famous and rich. In prison, he says, he began to have nightmares and to think that the life he had lived up to that moment was wrong. He acknowledges that he was relieved when the officers handcuffed him. Years of fleeing, extorting, dealing with international drug dealers were ending. In that television piece it is not said, but according to their surroundings, behind bars, Los Gordos approached the postulates of an evangelical church.

Kiko took advantage of that power vacuum to undertake on her own. “He began to work independently at the end of 2012 or beginning of 2013. Get the best place of sale: at the entrance to La Cañada. And on top of it, it builds a brick building, not a shack like its competition, ”says the head of Goiz 1, the police group dedicated to drug dealing that has killed off the Kikos.

Indeed, the building had two floors. The place of sale was a room with a small barred window. Through it a salesman dispatched as if he were a bank teller. There were several more closed rooms with armored doors. They knew that if the police showed up suddenly they would have to dispose of the merchandise. Without it, it would be difficult to prove in court that they are trafficking large amounts. The judges are guided by the numbers. They knew it. His lawyers were hinting at it. They had a lot of experience, almost everyone who worked there had been arrested several times and knew the labyrinth of justice better than some officials, at least in its practical part.

On the ground floor, according to investigators, the drug was sold. On the second floor there was an open space for consumers to stand there. The drug addict is someone in a hurry. A rush to get to La Cañada, a rush to buy — disputes were frequent in the queue — a rush to consume and a rush to return to the city, where nothing really awaits them. The Kikos, in a broad concept, were the personnel who controlled the consumers and who arranged the trips with the drivers of the country, often retired taxi drivers. Those who guarded the entrance and those who put order in the consumption room were also Kikos. They too were drug addicts and worked for wages in kind. The vendors were also from the clan, but of a higher rank, people of more trust, almost always direct relatives of Kiko and Yolanda. It may seem like a difficult business with a scattered clientele, but it was run in a certain order: the police found an administration book with details of the sales and the hours of the days.

In a short time they gained fame. As direct heirs of Los Gordos they continued to be called by that name. But there came a moment that began to bother them. The reason for the split between the two factions is not known. It’s a mystery. Suddenly, they start calling themselves the Kikos. They deny the old name. In the video of a party, also broadcast by TVE, the person recording addresses Kiko as “one of Los Gordos”. Kiko’s face changes. Reply that it is not a Fat, is a Kiko. In that same celebration someone says that he is having a great time and adds: “And let the envious die.” They look like veiled messages. Yolanda dances, has fun, but she also seems to be addressing someone when she opens her mouth: “I’m very good with mine, I don’t fall. Because I am the Kiko’s wife ”.

In the following years they live their golden moment. They have more than 200 clients a day, according to the researchers. They sell almost a kilo, 10,000-12,000 euros a day. Yolanda goes to the building every eight hours to get the collection. A certain César, the third in the ladder, acts as a driver, moves drugs and takes care of security problems, always according to the police investigation. He is the one who amends the plan to kikos drug addicts who are too smart and take what is not theirs. Or the one that intimidates competitors. The police verify, after months of monitoring, that César has an aggressive character that balances – in a mafia context – Kiko’s more humane and dialoguing treatment. The police seized César 17 kilos of cocaine, 17 of heroin and 18 small arms. “An arsenal”, says the head of the operation.

At that time at the top, the couple celebrated their birthdays in style. They hire the performances of Los Yakis, a well-known flamenco pop group. They rub shoulders with retired footballers. They buy expensive cars, jewelry, perfumes. That’s when Kiko opens his bar on Calle de Villalobos, a pleasant and wide street in Vallecas. There he finds an escape from the lumpen, a place where he does not have to hide.

Just over a year ago, the police tried to dismantle his business. The agents entered the point of sale and found almost a kilo of cocaine and 350 grams of heroin. They arrested those who were present, but did not obtain enough evidence to prosecute Kiko and Yolanda. From then on, Kiko withdrew, according to investigators. Those who followed him speak that he entered a melancholy process, perhaps when he recognized himself as mortal. Yolanda and César take care of the business. Kiko has the name, the fame, nobody dares to make a malicious comment about him in the Cañada. But he hardly exercises on a day-to-day basis. He dedicates himself fully to the bar, which is a success.

In one of the videos of their celebrations, Kiko seems to have drunk too much. It’s New Years Eve. The one with the recording mobile gets very close to him and comments wryly that Kiko is poor. “To spend the money. And whoever does not have, to starve, dogs ”. It can be interpreted as the vanity of a rich man, but if it is spun fine it again seems like a hidden message, which his enemies will know how to read between the lines.

A few years ago, David Rosa was bankrupt. He was forced to close his dart club over debt. He took a job as a street advertising delivery man. You remember that you gave one of your brochures to a man, and that that man was Kiko. Kiko recognized him immediately. They knew each other from darts championships. Kiko suggested that he take a beer and David Rosa told him that he couldn’t, that he would lose his job. Don’t worry, you are coming to work with me, Rosa remembers who told her. From that moment on, he appointed him in charge of Triple 20. “He is a man with a very good heart.” He assures that he never suspected that he was a drug trafficker.

Later, Kiko began supporting Sousa’s international career. There was the opportunity to undertake in a big way, as Chapo Guzmán did when he sponsored talented boxers from Sinaloa. But it was too late. The police followed him since February this year. The morning the agents entered the bunker, two kikos They tried to burn the drugs in an unventilated cabin, ready to give their lives for the boss. He and Yolanda were detained at the bottom of a building in Alcalá. They hid 230,000 euros at home. The hour of the 1 recorded the arrest. Kiko slept in her boxers on the couch. He didn’t say a word as they put the handcuffs on him. After a while, he burst into tears.