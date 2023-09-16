This September 13th marks International Law Day, which – although there is no specific reason for choosing this date – coincides with the signing of the United Nations Charter in San Francisco in 1945.

Aside from the various types of judicial specialists, each of us must ask ourselves: Why does the world celebrate the law?

The answer is simply that the law is like the soul in the body. Without it, we cannot be secure about ourselves, our property, or our freedoms.

The prosperity of countries and the progress of nations is measured by the index of the soundness of their laws and the mechanisms for implementing justice that have been completed in them. Therefore, the old saying “Justice is the foundation of kingship” represents a firm certainty for the wise ruler and the great people.

We are not exaggerating at all when we say: “The law is one of the basic human needs, such as water, food, and air. Since the existence of humanity, the need for rules to govern human behavior and relationships has emerged. Therefore, legal rules were gradually established over time and with the succession of civilizations, which were overshadowed by custom at one time. It was written down at other times.”

The law has developed in various stages of humanity, starting from primitive life, then agricultural and commercial life, all the way to the industrial revolution, and the current information and communications revolution, and the wheel of modernizing laws cannot stop in light of the amazing development in all aspects of life, and the emergence of different types of relationships, innovations and crimes as well.

The Code of Hammurabi, the first written law in human history, remains a great milestone in the history of legislation, and indubitable evidence of its connection to the genius and value of the ruler. The great king who founded the Babylonian Empire and achieved victories, prosperity, and prosperity for his people, engraved his name in history in letters of light by enacting a law that is almost an example to be emulated for the best rules of just governance at the present time.

By law alone, Hammurabi remains one of the best rulers on earth, and a true pride for this region, having achieved legislative progress and administrative rigor for more than 400 years. Immortality was the fate of his law despite the disintegration of his empire after him. To this day, we still repeat the phrase “an eye for an eye and a tooth for a tooth” without To realize that it is one of the most important laws of this great ruler.

Going through all stages of the development of the law, it is necessary to carefully stand before the solid and robust legislative system in the United Arab Emirates, because it is intrinsically linked to the indicator of progress and prosperity that the country is witnessing, and its transformation into a destination for creatives, investors, and bright young people of all nationalities.

When you step foot into Dubai Airport or any of the country’s airports, or one of the major commercial centres, you have to stop for a minute and contemplate this unique and wonderful human diversity.

Fresh, beautiful faces with different features and colours. Their owners came from all over the world and melted together into one homeland that contained them without distinction between race, gender or religion.

When you search for the secrets of this rare blessing, you can summarize the most prominent of them in one word: the law.

