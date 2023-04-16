Investigative journalist Rafael Moreno was assassinated on October 16 of last year. With his death, which has not yet been resolved, his journalistic work, which had exposed corruption and clientelism in Córdoba, one of the most violent regions of Colombia, was silenced. The guerrillas, the paramilitaries and the drug traffickers have seized public institutions and resources. Rafael gave his life to denounce all these facts.

However, 30 journalists from national and international media, including EL PAÍS América, have resumed their work, as he wished. Shortly before his murder, he was in contact with Forbidden Stories to secure his files. This network, which has coordinated the media union, offers journalists from anywhere in the world the possibility of protecting their most sensitive investigations. Should they be kidnapped, imprisoned or killed, Forbidden Stories and its partners can continue the work of these journalists and spread it widely.

The revelations, which will be published exclusively on Tuesday, expose the corruption and malpractice of political clans that hijack local corporations. By the way, they give clues as to who could have been the murderers of a journalist who never shut up. “If they are going to kill me, let them kill me. But I tell them up front: they are not going to silence me, ”he said. And so it has been: no one has been able to stop Moreno, even dead.

subscribe here to the EL PAÍS newsletter on Colombia and receive all the key information on the country’s current affairs.